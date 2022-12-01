Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in...
985theriver.com
Hundreds enjoy free meal, meeting with Santa at Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch on Saturday for their annual “Breakfast with Santa” event. Children got to have a free meal, make a holiday ornament and got to meet Santa Claus before they left. Executive director for the ranch Scott Minier said he was blown away with the turnout.
985theriver.com
‘Toys for Tots’ looks to help thousands of children ahead of Holidays
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The local Marines Corps Reserves partnered with another organization to help provide for thousands of kids for Christmas. “Toys for Tots” was accepting donations outside of 105.5 The Legend in Brazil, in hopes of providing for about 2,600 kids who are registered with the program, according to 1st Sargent Daniel Wald.
Comments / 0