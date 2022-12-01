ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LoneStar 92

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Yummy! The Best Texas Christmas Recipe

I don’t know about you, but I am super excited about Christmas and even more excited about leaving my famous Texas cookies for Santa. Since I was a little girl, my sister and I would always make sure to make these famous cookies and leave them near the fireplace for Santa to enjoy. Now I may be older and not mailing my wish list off to the big guy these days, but that doesn't mean I've lost the spirit of making these delicious cookies with my child.
LoneStar 92

6 Futuristic Ways McDonald’s is Changing the Way Texans Get Food

Welcome to the future of McDonald's, Texas. Would you like fries with that?. McDonald's has just opened their latest restaurant with a "take away' concept right here in the great state of Texas. Of course. These futuristic Mc Donald's feature grab and go service, with zero dine in availability and...
LoneStar 92

WTF Is This? 3 Gifts and Not-So-Goodies You Never Give A Texan

Christmas is around the corner in Texas, which means people are coming in from out of town, loved ones are reuniting with their friends, and most importantly, Santa is coming to town with his presents. TEXANS LOVE GREAT GIFTS!. Most of us Texans are very grateful when receiving gifts. At...
LoneStar 92

These 9 Texas Towns Really Know How To Celebrate Christmas

It's that time of year. Christmastime. Sure, there's Santa, awesome gifts, and delicious food but it's also time to decorate and celebrate the season. Texas is a holly jolly state. There are plenty of towns in the Lone Star State who go all out not only with decorations for Christmas but with fun activities too.
LoneStar 92

Top of the Sandwich Stack: What Is Texas’ Favorite Fast Food Burger?

We all have our favorite burgers. There's so many different combinations of ingredients as well. Some love a simple burger, while others require more complex items. Regardless of one's favorite, there's always one burger that some people will always get regardless of what restaurant they go to. And in Texas, there is no shortage of the sandwich.
LoneStar 92

A Viral Video from an England Transplant to Texas Gets H-E-B Perfectly

If you ask any East Texan what chain store they would love to have in the area, about 80 percent would have H-E-B in their top three. Brookshire's is king here, and nothing wrong with that, but we would like to see a little bit more grocery competition in East Texas. A video has been going viral from Oli Pettigrew, known as thatenglishmanintexas on TikTok. He is a transplant from across the pond to our great state and takes some time to sing the praises of his local H-E-B.
LoneStar 92

What Do Most Texans Call Soft Drinks? Here’s The #1 Answer!

You're thirsty and you want a Soft Drink! What do you call it? It seems that there are many names for a SOFT DRINK and apparently we here in the United states call it different things. It depends on what part of the country you are from, I guess. So, what do we call soft drinks here in the Lone Star State?
LoneStar 92

Strike It Rich With $340M in Hidden Treasure Buried in Texas

As a kid growing up, I remember going on treasure hunts with my cousins, vacationing in the Texas hill country with acres of woodlands to explore. We weren't looking for anything specific, just kids messing around on a Saturday afternoon. I wish I knew back then what I've recently discovered.
LoneStar 92

Texas Crickets Are So Smart, They Can Tell You The Temperature

It's true, crickets in Texas can tell you the temperature with their cute and soothing little chirps. Nature fascinates me. There are so many cool things that animals and plants can tell us and/or do for us. For example, did you know that beavers help to ease climate change? Or, that rats can detect landmines?
LoneStar 92

Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas

He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
LoneStar 92

Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?

Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
LoneStar 92

‘Tis the Season to Watch Out for These Scams Throughout Texas

We are in the middle of the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve already sat down and enjoyed Thanksgiving with our family and we now get to enjoy Christmas lights and decorations throughout the month of December. But the FBI office out of El Paso, Texas posted online recently to remind fellow Texans that there are a lot of scams to watch out for during this holiday season.
LoneStar 92

How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Texans Electric Bills?

We've done it, transformed our homes into our personal Christmas holiday sanctuary. Our decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorations adorn the inside of our homes with cherished memories. Because our Christmas spirit can't be contained, we decorate the outside of our homes with lights too!. Many East Texans...
LoneStar 92

Don’t Kill the Magic, Only Four Disney Stores Remain in Texas

The magic of Disney is something near and dear to my heart. I know plenty of Texans feel the same way, as some surveys have found out which Disney characters are their favorite, including the hard choice of a favorite Disney princess. As a former Disney Store cast member, I...
LoneStar 92

Texas Baby Kidnapped 51 Years Ago Just Reunited with Her Family

Can you imagine discovering your 22-month-old infant has been kidnapped by the babysitter and not knowing if your baby was safe or even alive?. You'd likely never give up hope or give up looking for her, and that's exactly what the Apantencl family of Ft. Worth Texas can attest to.
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy