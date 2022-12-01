Law enforcement has announced multi-state methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against ten people in Fond du Lac County following an investigation that started earlier this year. One of the suspects arrested is from the state of Michigan. District Attorney Eric Toney says the allegations involve an historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million. Toney says approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation. “The fentanyl seized was enough to kill every resident of Fond du Lac County,” Toney told WFDL news. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s a ‘shocking’ quantity of fentanyl. Toney says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are expected.

5 DAYS AGO