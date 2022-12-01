ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wearegreenbay.com

Woman out on bond faces new drug charges following search of Wrightstown home

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than two weeks after a Wrightstown woman was arrested after a ‘significant’ amount of drugs was found at her home, she was arrested again while out on bond. In a Facebook post by the Wrightstown Police Department, officers state that they were...
CBS 58

10 charged in $1M Fond du Lac County meth ring, 3 wanted

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement officials announced methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 people Thursday, Dec. 1, following an investigation that began in early 2022. District Attorney Toney said the allegations involve distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022, with a street value...
nbc15.com

Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed in crash at Fond du Lac and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was killed in a crash early Sunday, Dec. 4 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. Police said he was driving around 2 a.m. when he collided with a parked vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The...
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 41st and Burleigh; 1 man dead, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 41st and Burleigh on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, killed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened before 1 a.m. The 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
radioplusinfo.com

12-2-22 fdl hit and run suspect appears in court

Bail has been set at $100,000 cash for a Waupun man accused of intentionally striking several vehicles in Fond du Lac and leading police on a high speed chase over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fifty seven year old Donald Perrote made his initial Fond du Lac court appearance Wednesday on multiple charges including recklessly endangering safety, eluding, criminal damage to property and hit and run. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news investigators believe Perotte was high on methamphetamine when he intentionally crashed his vehicle into several other vehicles and led police on a chase, before crashing into a Sheriff’s squad car last Friday night. Goldstein says the suspect admitted he was intentionally striking vehicles. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck

LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
radioplusinfo.com

12-2-22 meth-fentanyl drug bust

Law enforcement has announced multi-state methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against ten people in Fond du Lac County following an investigation that started earlier this year. One of the suspects arrested is from the state of Michigan. District Attorney Eric Toney says the allegations involve an historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of meth in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million. Toney says approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation. “The fentanyl seized was enough to kill every resident of Fond du Lac County,” Toney told WFDL news. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says it’s a ‘shocking’ quantity of fentanyl. Toney says the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are expected.
seehafernews.com

Kaukauna Homicide Suspect Claims She Was A Human Trafficking Victim

One of the two people charged in a Kaukauna homicide says she shouldn’t be held responsible. Tanya Stammer is telling the court that she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and thus should not be found guilty for her role in the death of Brian Porsche last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged with meth trafficking, face 10+ years in federal prison

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges...
wearegreenbay.com

Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sheboygan Falls, driver cooperating

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening while attempting to cross the street in Sheboygan Falls. According to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, when emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of North Main Street and WIS 32.

