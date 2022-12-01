Read full article on original website
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
Looking for Red-Hot Takeover Candidates? Here Are 2 Stocks on Analysts’ Radar
Despite the soft economic backdrop, 2022 has still provided several large-scale takeovers. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ($68.7 billion – expected to close next year), Broadcom’s of VMWare (~$61 billion – by the end of next year, too) and Oracle’s of Cerner ($28.3 billion), are all notable deals that readily come to mind.
Here’s Why Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock is Trending Higher
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock is trending higher after a top insider engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $65 million. Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) soared more than 11% in Friday’s extended trade and approximately 12% in the pre-market trading session today, following massive insider buying. The company’s director, Wayne P. Rothbaum, increased his stake in the company by purchasing 10 million shares for a total value of $65 million.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle on Fed Tightening Fears
Stock indices finished Today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%, 1.79%, and 1,73%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 3%. Conversely, the utilities sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.59%. This can be attributed to fears that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Coca-Cola Stock (NYSE:KO): This Passive-Income Giant Still Has Fizz
Coca-Cola stock is a blue-chip stand-by that’s been paying dividends for decades. Yet, despite its recession-resistant tendencies, KO stock offers excitement, as it looks poised for a major year-end breakthrough. No need to beat around the bush – I am bullish on Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock because it has...
Top-Rated Analyst Vincent Lovaglio Recommends Buying These 2 Stocks
It’s a good time to watch what analysts are saying closely. Lovaglio’s excellent track record has earned him the #2 spot among more than 8,000 Wall Street analysts followed and rated on TipRanks, making his opinions worthy of consideration. To buy or not to buy? Sometimes it’s better...
Here’s Why “The Value Portfolio” Is Ranked Top Financial Blogger by TipRanks
In the TipRanks database, The Value Portfolio is ranked as the top financial blogger based on his overall returns and success rate. Following a blogger’s opinion could prove beneficial for investors. Investing during a tumultuous market can be daunting, even for the most seasoned investor. At such times, it...
Asian stocks draw highest monthly foreign inflows in two years
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign net monthly inflows into Asian equities hit a two-year high in November on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut the pace of its interest rate hikes.
World Bank sees India's growth at 6.9% this year
NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, adding that it is well positioned to tackle global headwinds.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into
Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
UPS (UPS) – Deutsche Bank upgrades stock to Buy on productivity initiatives. On November 28, Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra upgraded UPS to Buy from Hold with a price target of $220, up from $197. While stating that its "easy to be neutral or negative on UPS in the current environment," Mehrotra argues that past experiences argues that times like this are "exactly" when to get more bullish. In the near-term, the analyst thinks market participants are "overly focused" on volume growth and not on mix and productivity initiatives that can drive positive revenue growth and solid contribution margins while over the mid-term he thinks upcoming teamsters contract negotiations will be "more benign than expected" and there is the potential for the negotiations to yield an opportunity for UPS to gain additional market share.
TherapeuticsMD Inks Licensing Deal with Mayne Pharma
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) announced on Sunday that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Australian specialty pharmaceutical company, Mayne Pharma Group. As a part of this agreement, Mayne will commercialize TXMD’s products in the United States. In addition, the women’s healthcare company has also agreed to sell certain...
Pinterest Reduces the Pace of Its Hiring
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is joining the growing list of companies that have either slowed down hiring or reduced their workforce by cutting the size of its recruiting team as it looks to reduce the pace of hiring. Nevertheless, the company doesn’t appear to be taking the same drastic measures as some...
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Plans €1.2B Investment in Belgium; Production to Expand
Pfizer is investing €1.2 billion to expand the production capabilities at its Puurs factory in Belgium. Over the next three years, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is planning to invest about €1.2 billion in its Puurs manufacturing facility to boost production capacity, cold storage options, and packaging processes. The expansion is expected to create about 250 additional jobs at the site.
3 Events That Will Affect Your Portfolio This Week, December 5-9
Prepare for the week ahead by marking these three economic events to watch. You can find all the week’s economic events on TipRanks’ Economic Calendar. Initial Jobless Claims – Thursday, December 8. Although this report is released every week, it’s important to watch now, as we lead up to the Fed’s December 14 meeting where they will discuss interest rate hikes. This report tells us how many people are out of work now, and the Fed will be less likely to raise interest rates if unemployment numbers are up.
In Crypto We Trust (or Not)
The FTX scandal has shattered the public’s confidence in all things crypto, underscoring the black box that is crypto space. Now, regulation is coming; the crypto universe will undergo major changes, but cryptocurrencies will probably survive. Cryptocurrencies have been falling since November 2021, in line with the stock market’s...
Saudi Crown Prince Could Be Interested in CS Spin-Off
Shares of Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) were up in pre-market trading on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a U.S. private equity firm could be considering an investment of $1 billion or more in the investment bank. The Saudi Crown Prince...
Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's COVID curbs bolstered the demand outlook.
