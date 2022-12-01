ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HofKJ_0jTvSaXI00
New York Jets fans cheer during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising — and so are their ticket prices for next season.

The Jets, who are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt, are increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016.

The latest increase marks just the fourth time average ticket prices went up since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, but it will be on par with the league-wide average for this season.

Robert Saleh’s Jets are one of the NFL’s biggest surprises, led by rookie playmakers such as cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and one of the league’s top defenses. They’re looking to end an 11-season postseason drought, the league’s longest active skid.

Next season, New York’s home opponents will include the AFC East — which has all four teams above .500 — along with Philadelphia, Kansas City, Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers, who all currently qualify for the playoffs or are in the hunt. They’ll also play one team each from the AFC South and NFC South.

According to the Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index, the Jets rank fifth-best in value this season, based on four average-priced tickets, parking and select concessions and merchandise.

Season-ticket holders will continue to benefit most, including perks such as the team’s Jets Rewards program that allows fans to use credit points — Jets Cash — as payment for merchandise, concessions and gameday experiences at the stadium.

After raising parking costs for the first time at MetLife Stadium this season, there will be no increase next year. Season ticket holders also will save between 25% and 40% more on season-long parking than those who purchase for individual games.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s sort of been the story of the year, and that’s not winning football.” The loss guarantees a losing season for the Saints (4-9), while Tampa Bay (6-6) tops the division.
The Associated Press

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
The Associated Press

WRs Lamb, Gallup shining for Cowboys ahead of Beckham visit

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup are shining with the Cowboys set to fete Odell Beckham Jr. on a free-agent visit. In the past month, Lamb has the only 100-yard games of the season for a Dallas wideout, along with three touchdowns. Gallup just had his first two-TD game since tearing an ACL last January. All the talk now, though, is about Beckham, who started his career with the NFC East rival Giants against the Cowboys, who will spend Monday and Tuesday trying to convince the 30-year-old to sign. If Beckham is thinking about adding a second Super Bowl ring after tearing the ACL in his left knee while winning the title with the Los Angeles Rams in February, Dallas (9-3) didn’t hurt its case with a 33-point fourth quarter in a 54-19 rout of Indianapolis on Sunday night.
The Associated Press

Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP. Baltimore fans, the players and the coaching staff stirred restlessly Sunday when Jackson headed to the sideline tent after being sacked by Denver’s Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the first quarter. The concern grew when Jackson was ushered into the tunnel to the Ravens’ locker room so trainers could get a closer look at his injured knee. Jackson never returned to the game, but things ultimately turned out fine for the AFC North leaders. Not only did Huntley engineer a late touchdown drive in the closing minutes of Baltimore’s 10-9 victory, but coach John Harbaugh revealed that Jackson will ultimately return this season — perhaps as soon as next Sunday at Pittsburgh.
The Associated Press

Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16. Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the Saints for the third straight season, Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team’s grip on first place in the weak NFC South. “We’ve had a lot of games come down to the end,” Brady said. “Some we’ve won, some we’ve lost, which is why we’re 6-6. It’s not where we want to be, but we’ll keep fighting.”
The Associated Press

Kyle Gibson, Orioles finalize $10M, 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday. The 35-year-old would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded, payable by the receiving team. He also can earn a $25,000 bonus if he is elected or selected for the All-Star team. Gibson was an All-Star in 2021. Gibson was 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia last season. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason for the NL champions. Baltimore gained another experienced arm as it looks to build on its surprising season. After losing 110 games the previous year, the Orioles contended for an AL wild card for much of the summer before finishing 83-79 for the franchise’s first winning record since 2016.
The Associated Press

Watson’s emergence gives Packers reason for hope in future

During a season in which not much else has gone right for them, the Green Bay Packers at least appear to have found their next go-to receiver. Christian Watson continued the second-half surge to his rookie season Sunday by scoring on a 14-yard catch and a 46-yard run in Green Bay’s 28-19 victory at Chicago, which enabled the Packers (5-8) to avoid getting eliminated from playoff contention as they head into their bye week.
The Associated Press

Sugar Bowl pits Alabama vs. Kansas State for first time

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.
The Associated Press

Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft. The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against...
The Associated Press

AP Source: Kent State's Lewis joining Sanders at Colorado

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kent State’s Sean Lewis is leaving the school after five seasons to become new Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press on Monday night. Lewis will be the first prominent hire by Sanders, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized. Lewis was college football’s youngest coach when he took over the Golden Flashes in 2018. Known for his wide-open offensive attack, the 36-year-old Lewis went 24–31 at Kent State, leading the program to bowl appearances in 2019 and 2021. ESPN was first to report Lewis’ departure for Colorado, which hired Sanders away from Jackson State on Saturday.
The Associated Press

Judge looms; Verlander, Turner deals heat up winter meetings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander is going to the New York Mets. Trea Turner has agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. There are three more high-profile shortstops in free agency, along with ace pitcher Carlos Rodón. And one big slugger looms above the whole market. Baseball’s first winter meetings since 2019 kicked into high gear Monday when Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year deal with New York, and Turner joined Philadelphia for a $300 million, 11-year contract. Clayton Kershaw also returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $20 million, one-year deal. The biggest outstanding question at the end of an impactful day at a downtown San Diego hotel centered on the status of AL MVP Aaron Judge, who was all the way across the country at the NFL’s “Monday Night Football” game at Tampa Bay — right across the street from the Yankees’ spring training complex.
The Associated Press

South Dakota State wins in game ended after Delaware injury

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for two touchdowns and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated Delaware 42-6 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game that ended with just over a minute to go after Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor was carted off the field. O’Connor was beginning his slide after a 10-yard gain when he was hit. An unnecessary roughness penalty was called on Tucker Large, and after O’Connor was taken off the field the game was ended. A post on a Delaware football’s official Twitter feed reported that “O’Connor was responsive and moving all of his extremities upon leaving the field and is being examined further.” O’Connor was playing in relief of starter Nolan Henderson, who was hurt in the first quarter.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy