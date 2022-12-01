Read full article on original website
hotelnewsme.com
THE LANGHAM TO OPEN IN THE HEART OF LUXURY ENCLAVE IN DIRIYAH – THE CITY OF EARTH
Langham Hospitality Group continues its strategic global expansion with a new management agreement for The Langham in Diriyah, located 15 minutes from downtown Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA). The Langham, Diriyah, opening in 2026, will be an integral part of the development which is...
Dutch King orders investigation into the royals' colonial past
AMSTERDAM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander has commissioned an independent research into the role of the royal family in the colonial past of the Netherlands, the Dutch government's information service (RVD) said on Tuesday.
Morocco produces World Cup shock to beat Spain on penalties and reach Qatar 2022 quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history.
Protests temporarily called off at Adani's south India port
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader told Reuters late on Tuesday.
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
hotelnewsme.com
ULA RAK INTRODUCES WHITE TIDE WEEKENDER
Play by day and dance all night as Ula Ras Al Khaimah presents the first if it’s breath-taking White Tide Weekender series. Join us on the glittering shores of the Arabian Gulf as we connect the energies of music and nature as one, celebrating the season over two full days of tranquil poolside relaxation, vibey beach brunches and a social soirée set to become your new ritual.
hotelnewsme.com
A REFRESHED GASTRONOMIC JOURNEY AWAITS AT SIX SENSES ZIGHY BAY
Resting between the stony Hajar mountains and the crystal turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf, the region’s most loved eco-friendly resort is inviting guests to relish the culinary artistry of international chefs, nostalgic local flavours, and exceptional cuisines from Arabic, Indian, modern European, Southeast Asian and Japanese with a twist.
hotelnewsme.com
KERZNER INTERNATIONAL NAMES ONE ZA’ABEEL, DUBAI AS HOME TO FIRST SIRO HOTEL
Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resorts & Residences and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts worldwide, has today announced that first-of-its-kind immersive lifestyle and fitness brand, SIRO, will launch its inaugural hotel, SIRO One Za’abeel, in Q4 2023. This first hotel for the SIRO brand will sit in the heart of Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel development. One Za’abeel is being developed by Ithra Dubai, a fully owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai.
Samuel Eto’o caught on camera appearing to attack man after World Cup match
Video footage has emerged showing Samuel Eto’o apparently attacking a football fan in Qatar.The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea. The clip shared by La Opinion, a Spanish-speaking news website based in Los Angeles, showed Eto’o taking pictures with fans outside the stadium, before he was approached by a man who was filming him with a camera.As the 41-year-old continued to walk away from the crowd, the man followed him.Eto’o angrily approached the man, before being held back by passers-by.[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final...
hotelnewsme.com
WYNDHAM REINTRODUCES DIRECT FRANCHISING AND MANAGEMENT RIGHTS FOR THE RAMADA BRAND IN SAUDI ARABIA
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, announces the reintroduction of direct franchising and management rights for its Ramada by Wyndham brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, replacing exclusive master licence agreements for the brand in the country.
hotelnewsme.com
DIVE INTO MODERN TURKISH BREAKFAST DELIGHTS AND BRUNCH AT HAYAL
Since bursting on to Dubai’s culinary scene last month and successfully bringing some artistic flair and modern flavours to Turkish cuisine in the city, Hayal – Flavours of Istanbul is continuing their launch with a bang, by adding The Hayal Brunch and The Big Turkish Breakfast to their weekly offerings.
