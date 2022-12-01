ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hotelnewsme.com

THE LANGHAM TO OPEN IN THE HEART OF LUXURY ENCLAVE IN DIRIYAH – THE CITY OF EARTH

Langham Hospitality Group continues its strategic global expansion with a new management agreement for The Langham in Diriyah, located 15 minutes from downtown Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA). The Langham, Diriyah, opening in 2026, will be an integral part of the development which is...
hotelnewsme.com

ULA RAK INTRODUCES WHITE TIDE WEEKENDER

Play by day and dance all night as Ula Ras Al Khaimah presents the first if it’s breath-taking White Tide Weekender series. Join us on the glittering shores of the Arabian Gulf as we connect the energies of music and nature as one, celebrating the season over two full days of tranquil poolside relaxation, vibey beach brunches and a social soirée set to become your new ritual.
hotelnewsme.com

A REFRESHED GASTRONOMIC JOURNEY AWAITS AT SIX SENSES ZIGHY BAY

Resting between the stony Hajar mountains and the crystal turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf, the region’s most loved eco-friendly resort is inviting guests to relish the culinary artistry of international chefs, nostalgic local flavours, and exceptional cuisines from Arabic, Indian, modern European, Southeast Asian and Japanese with a twist.
hotelnewsme.com

KERZNER INTERNATIONAL NAMES ONE ZA’ABEEL, DUBAI AS HOME TO FIRST SIRO HOTEL

Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resorts & Residences and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts worldwide, has today announced that first-of-its-kind immersive lifestyle and fitness brand, SIRO, will launch its inaugural hotel, SIRO One Za’abeel, in Q4 2023. This first hotel for the SIRO brand will sit in the heart of Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel development. One Za’abeel is being developed by Ithra Dubai, a fully owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai.
The Independent

Samuel Eto’o caught on camera appearing to attack man after World Cup match

Video footage has emerged showing Samuel Eto’o apparently attacking a football fan in Qatar.The incident took place outside Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea. The clip shared by La Opinion, a Spanish-speaking news website based in Los Angeles, showed Eto’o taking pictures with fans outside the stadium, before he was approached by a man who was filming him with a camera.As the 41-year-old continued to walk away from the crowd, the man followed him.Eto’o angrily approached the man, before being held back by passers-by.[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final...
hotelnewsme.com

DIVE INTO MODERN TURKISH BREAKFAST DELIGHTS AND BRUNCH AT HAYAL

Since bursting on to Dubai’s culinary scene last month and successfully bringing some artistic flair and modern flavours to Turkish cuisine in the city, Hayal – Flavours of Istanbul is continuing their launch with a bang, by adding The Hayal Brunch and The Big Turkish Breakfast to their weekly offerings.

