GMX benefits from FTX collapse and breaks from consolidation. Should you buy it?
GMX token (GMX/USD) has doubled in price. Trading at just $25 on November 10, the cryptocurrency touched a high of $59 on December 2. The gains come amid an influx of investors post-FTX collapse. As of press time, GMX was trading at $56. The collapse of the FTX exchange fueled...
Coin price predictions: Band Protocol, Litecoin, Bitgert
Cryptocurrency prices crawled back as investors bought the dip. Band Protocol rose sharply as DeFi volume bounced back. Litecoin rallied as its hash rate and mining difficulty rose. Cryptocurrency prices staged a slow recovery this week as investors bought the dip following the relatively encouraging statement by Jerome Powell. Bitcoin...
Top tokens at or under $1 you can stake and earn rewards in a bear market
With a prolonged bear market, cryptocurrency bulls may face difficulties in generating sustainable profits. But have you ever thought about staking? Staking is when you lock up your digital assets on exchanges to earn interest or reward. Even when the price is low, you can make money through staking. More so, at the low valuations of most tokens, you can get more at a lower price. Here are cryptocurrencies trading at or below $1 you can stake.
Cardano predicted a further 60% decline. Does the price action show this?
Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen expects ADA to fall another 60%. The cryptocurrency has been on a downtrend since August amid growing on-chain activity. If you have been thinking of buying Cardano (ADA/USD), it could still be too early. According to popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, ADA prices could fall by another 60%. The token traded at $0.31 at press time, meaning that Cardano could touch $0.12 per the prediction. Why does Cowen think so?
Decentraland Price Prediction: Is Metacade a Better P2E Opportunity?
The cryptocurrency bear market has been damaging to projects like Decentraland and its MANA token. At its peak, the project was trading at a $10 billion valuation, but now that’s slumped down to around $1.1 billion. The project may recover with the metaverse once again gaining more traction, but investors should also be considering the potential that Metacade (MCADE) has been showing.
Why is Terra Classic price up today?
Terra Classic price has hit a daily high of $0.0001919 and it still has a bullish stance. At press time, LUNC was trading at $0.0001819; up 11.75% in the past 24 hours. The Terra Classic community aims to burn large amounts of LUNC tokens to reduce its circulating supply and revive its price.
Dogecoin confirms a golden cross. Is a bullish rally coming?
Dogecoin has been rising in anticipation of integration into Twitter payments. The cryptocurrency is on a correction but maintains a bullish momentum. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) has sent another bullish signal – a golden cross. A golden cross occurs when the shorter-term 50-day moving averages approaches and crosses above the 200-day MA. The golden cross is interpreted as a crucial bullish signal.
Social Security update: Boosted direct $914 Supplemental Security Income check to be sent out this month
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
What is next for crypto? Proof of reserves is not helping this mess
Trust in exchanges is rightfully gone, with customers pulling thousands of bitcoins out over the last month. Proof of reserves does nothing in its current format to broker trust. Regulators need to step in as the industry has lost run of itself. November. Not good in the crypto markets. But...
Jasmy token attempts breakout at 50-day MA. Should you buy it now?
JasmyCoin has recovered by double digits in a week. JASMY could correct in line with the longer-term bearish momentum. JasmyCoin (JASMY/USD) saw rising trading volumes on Friday amid a mixed cryptocurrencies trading. The token, ranked lowly at #543 on CoinMarketCap, has witnessed a 13% surge in the past week. The weekly gains now take bulls to an important level that would determine if investors will see further gains.
Polygon’s MATIC becomes bullish. When to buy the token?
Polygon has onboarded Indian retailer Flipkart for Web3 expansion. A breakout is on the horizon if buyers continue to push the price higher. Polygon (MATIC/USD) bulls have successfully defended $0.77 against the bear insurgence. The token initiated a recovery at the crucial support zone and traded at $0.91 as of press time. MATIC must overcome a minor resistance of $0.96 to see further gains.
Stripe launches fiat-to-crypto payment service for Web3 apps
According to a statement released on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, payment processor Stripe has launched a fiat-to-crypto payment service for Web3 businesses. The fiat-to-crypto service will allow customers to instantly buy cryptocurrencies in Web3 apps. The services offer an easy Fiat-to-Crypto onramp. The new Stripe product is in form of...
ANKR dips by 5% after Ankr’s aBNB suffered an exploit
Ankr’s aBNB token has been exploited, and the project is working with exchanges to halt trading activities. ANKR has lost 5% of its value since the exploit. The broader crypto market could end the week in a negative fashion as prices of most coins are in the red zone.
Revising Ethereum Classic after Coinbase plans to end support for the cryptocurrency
Coinbase has earmarked Ethereum Classic as among the tokens to remove from its wallet. The cryptocurrency could proceed to $13 if bulls do not arrest the decline. US crypto exchange Coinbase will end support for Ethereum Classic (ETC/USD) in January next year. The targeted assets also include XRP, XLM, and BCH. Coinbase cites low usage on its self-custody digital asset for the digital assets.
