Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'
Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...
RADISSON COLLECTION BRAND CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION OF ICONIC HOTEL PROPERTIES
Radisson Hotel Group has had a stellar year of openings and looks forward to more compelling new additions to its already impressive collection of properties comprising the Radisson Collection brand. Launched in 2018 as a new luxury lifestyle collection of hotels for experience-driven travellers, Radisson Collection’s rapid growth marks the notable momentum of Radisson Hotel Group’s foray into luxury.
‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’
A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
THE LANGHAM TO OPEN IN THE HEART OF LUXURY ENCLAVE IN DIRIYAH – THE CITY OF EARTH
Langham Hospitality Group continues its strategic global expansion with a new management agreement for The Langham in Diriyah, located 15 minutes from downtown Riyadh in Saudi Arabia with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA). The Langham, Diriyah, opening in 2026, will be an integral part of the development which is...
Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?
Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
Marriott Supervisor Calls Cops On Guest Asking For Elite Benefits
One of the enjoyable perks of a Platinum membership with Marriott Bonvoy is free breakfast at most Marriott properties. As View From the Wing notes, the benefit can be confusing. At Courtyard hotels in North America and Europe, for example, members can choose between 500 points (total for the stay) or a $10 food and beverage credit (x2 for two guests registered to the room) that can be used any time of day – not just in the morning.
Test Your Knowledge of 206 Hotel Brands — December 2022 Edition
Did you know that a whopping 206 hotel and resort brands are parts of the worldwide portfolios of only nine multinational lodging companies — either through outright ownership or through a partnership — and did you know that they added 27 additional brands since December of 2019?. Test...
UAS Sees Rebound in MENA Private Aviation Sector
Business jet OEMs have identified the Middle East as a target market and several wealthy individuals have moved to the region to take advantage of air charter opportunities, according to Dubai-based UAS International Trip Support. “As we officially emerge from the pandemic, the private aviation sector is rebounding incredibly fast...
World Cup fans find booze at hotels, Qatar's 1 liquor store
Qatar's strict rules regarding alcohol have drawn attention as it hosts the World Cup
Saudi Arabia Unveils Plan for the World's Largest Airport
Foster + Partners won an international competition to build what is expected to be one of the world's largest airports in Saudi Arabia. The firm says the airport will "boost Riyadh’s position as a global logistics hub, stimulate transport, trade, and tourism, and act as a bridge linking the East with the West." It will be a contentious project by a controversial architect.
One third of US premium travellers prefer booking flights through advisors
A recent study surveying 2,050 American premium travellers who booked an international flight at least once in the past six months found that 31% of them prefer relying on travel advisor services when flying internationally. Voyagu, an AI-powered travel management platform and marketplace, conducted the study from June to November...
