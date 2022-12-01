ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Benzinga

Apple Reportedly Mulls Making iPads In India As China Protests Spark Production Concerns

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to shift some of its iPad production from China to India after massive protests at its iPhone-making plant sparked production concerns. What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be ​​holding talks with Indian government officials to shift its production base; however, no concrete decision has been made yet, according to CNBC.
CNN

Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past

A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination

The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...

