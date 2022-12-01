Talented country trio Chapel Hart will hit the road for their first headlining tour in 2023. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle won the hearts of America's Got Talent viewers earlier this year but have been steadily making their mark on country music for years. Over the past few months, the Poplarville, Miss. natives have earned praise from greats like Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker. Their talents also drew the attention of Darius Rucker, who recruited them for the stellar collaboration, "Ol' Church Hymn."

21 DAYS AGO