Kenny Chesney Announces Nostalgic I Go Back Tour for 2023, Featuring Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney spent much of 2022 playing sold out stadiums on his massive Here and Now Tour. Next year, he'll be going a different direction: Backwards. The "Summertime" hitmaker has announced a nostalgic tour, the I Go Back Tour, for 2023. Instead of continuing down the lane of high-occupancy venues,...
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
Brett Young to Hit the Road on ‘5 Tour 3 2 1′ in 2023
Country hitmaker Brett Young has announced his brand new tour, Brett Young: 5 Tour 3 2 1. Kicking off in Columbus, Ohio, on March 30, 2023, the 17-date trek will span across the U.S. and conclude at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2023. Morgan Evans and newcomer Ashley Cooke will serve as openers on the tour.
Chapel Hart Will Embark on Their First Headlining Tour Next Year
Talented country trio Chapel Hart will hit the road for their first headlining tour in 2023. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle won the hearts of America's Got Talent viewers earlier this year but have been steadily making their mark on country music for years. Over the past few months, the Poplarville, Miss. natives have earned praise from greats like Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker. Their talents also drew the attention of Darius Rucker, who recruited them for the stellar collaboration, "Ol' Church Hymn."
Red Dirt Country Artist Jake Flint Has Died
Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts. Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Parker McCollum Plots Summer Dates for His 2023 Headlining Tour
Parker McCollum is extending his 2023 tour plans. On Monday (Nov. 21), the singer announced a string of summer shows that serves as the second leg of his upcoming headlining tour. Kicking off May 18 in Toledo, Ohio, these dates will keep McCollum busy through mid-August, when he wraps with...
The Wood Brothers Plot Spring 2023 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album
The Wood Brothers are hitting the road again in 2023. Today (Nov. 16), the acclaimed roots outfit announced a new set of tour dates and shared details of their upcoming studio album. Set for release next year, Heart Is the Hero will mark The Wood Brothers' ninth career LP. Additional...
Old Crow Medicine Show Shares Nashville-Themed Holiday Tune ‘Trim This Tree’
Old Crow Medicine Show's rocking new holiday tune pays tribute to the band's adopted hometown. Released today (Nov. 16), "Trim This Tree" blends elements of guitar-driven rock with samples of classic holiday favorites and Music City-centered lyrical imagery. From AirBNBs to pedal taverns, the band pays homage to familiar sights and scenes captured across the city.
Jason Eady and Adam Hood Hold Onto Hope in New Collaboration ‘Broke Not Broken’ [LISTEN]
Celebrated singer-songwriters Adam Hood and Jason Eady have joined forces for an uplifting new collaboration. Released on Nov. 25, their new single "Broke Not Broken" was recorded by the longtime pals less than six hours after they co-wrote it. "We wrote this song about searching for hope when the clouds...
Ingrid Andress Plots The Good Person Tour for 2023
Breakout country artist Ingrid Andress will hit the road early next year for an extensive set of headlining performances. Announced today (Nov. 14), The Good Person Tour will take Andress to select cities across the U.S. before stopping at cities across Europe this May. The trek will begin on Feb. 24 with a stop in Salt Lake City before continuing to Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. Andress will perform at additional cities across America before taking a month-long pause ahead of her overseas dates.
Jaimee Harris Proclaims ‘Love is Gonna Come Again,’ Shares 2023 Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]
Jaimee Harris offers comfort amidst grief with her powerful new track "Love is Gonna Come Again," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Nov. 29). Penned by Harris and Graham Weber, "Love is Gonna Come Again" is the impressive second single from the talented Texas-born singer-songwriter's upcoming album, Boomerang Town. The intricate, emotional song taps into the blanket of uncertainty and pain that can engulf those reeling from a devastating loss.
