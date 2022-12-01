Read full article on original website
Ex-Convict Admits Attempted Murder In Atlantic City: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to attempted murder charges, authorities said.Ibn Jones pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 5 to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic C…
A 14-year-old Boy Was Fatally Shot At A Birthday Party In Camden
According to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez, an investigation is underway into the fatal shooting of a male teenager who was 14 years old that took place in Camden City last night. On Saturday, December 3, at around 9:32 p.m., the Camden...
SEEN HIM? Mentally Ill South Jersey Man Missing Since September
Gloucester Township police continue to search for a missing 47-year-old man who suffers from mental illness, authorities said. He has been sighted in Camden and Philadelphia, police said. ,On Sept. 16, Gloucester Township Police were dispatched to Hilltop Estates located on the Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of...
Manhunt underway for violent crime spree suspect in Philly, surrounding counties
According to police, investigators are searching for Zahkee Austin, of Philadelphia, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Berks jury finds Reading man guilty of killing a 17-year-old in the city
Dec. 5—A Reading man has been found guilty by a Berks County jury of the first-degree murder a 17-year-old male in the city. Robert I. Saintkitts, 27, of the 600 block of North Ninth Street was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges. He was returned to Berks County Prison to await sentencing.
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report
A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
Teen Boy Shot Dead After Attending NJ Birthday Party Identified
A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy. Police received...
14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden
Authorities say the shooting victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.
Attempted Murderer At Large In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man accused of attempted murder. Police said in a statement that the suspect tried to kill a person in Middletown Township in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 5. No additional details were given. Investigators added that the unidentified man is...
Man killed in Delaware police shooting had previously fled from police, records show
The man killed by police following multiple carjackings and several shootouts on Friday had a number of previous run-ins with the law, including an incident where he fled from police, according to court records. Police identified 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman on Monday. He was fatally shot by police Friday morning in...
Teenager Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Crack Cocaine In Atlantic City: Police
A tip led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with a loaded handgun. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Sergeant Christopher LoDico received information identifying a juvenile that was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun. This information was distributed to patrol units.
1 dead after South Philly shooting
A 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg and stomach in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Bucks Felon Had 'Ghost Gun,' Weapon-Making Lab In Apartment, DA Says
A convicted felon in Bucks County was sentenced to 10 years in jail after authorities found an illegal "ghost gun" in his home. Scott A. McCaughey, 65, of Plumstead Township, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of prohibited firearm possession, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
19-year-old man shot 4 times, killed in Grays Ferry: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Monday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of Wilder Street just after 2:15 p.m.Police say the man was shot once in his stomach and three times in his right leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., according to authorities. Police say a gun was recovered on the 19-yer-old man, but no arrests have been made at this time.
Philadelphia police investigate Olney shooting
Police say the 26-year-old victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.
