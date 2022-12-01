Sarasota police charge woman with murder. Man found with stab wounds on bathroom floor

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Predator’ gave Clearwater teen deadly amount of fentanyl before dumping her body, sheriff says
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in the murder of a 16-year-old Clearwater girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail over a year ago, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
Man accused of beating up & robbing former boss over $30K in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Texas man is behind bars after he beat up and robbed his former boss of $30,000 during a bank dispute in Port Charlotte Saturday afternoon. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the Chase Bank on 24143 Peachland Boulevard for a robbery.
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
Clearwater woman killed motorcyclist while driving drunk, police say
A Clearwater woman was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.
Man shot by his own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop, deputies say
An armed suspect was accidentally shot by his own as he was being arrested by Hillsborough County deputies Saturday night, according to a release.
Man killed after crashing into cow in Manatee County
A Florida man died early Monday morning after crashing into a cow, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a release.
YAHOO!
St. Petersburg man raped woman at gunpoint after offering her a lift, police say
St. Petersburg police have arrested a man who they say committed a series of violent crimes in recent weeks, including raping a woman after he offered her a ride home from a gas station. Cortiz Flowers, 23, is facing more than a dozen charges, including sexual battery, robbery, carjacking, kidnapping...
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
Family of 3 on board plane that crashed into Gulf, Venice police say
Authorities continue to search for the pilot of a small aircraft that crashed off the Florida coast Saturday with two other passengers on board.
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
ABC Action News
Judge sentences Sarasota doctor accused of being involved in Insys 'sham' to 3 and a half years in prison
TAMPA, Fla. — A judge sentenced a local doctor to three and a half years in federal prison on Monday after a jury found him guilty in May 2022. Dr. Steven Chun from Sarasota was accused of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with prescribing a highly addictive fentanyl spray.
Clearwater woman wanted for setting house on fire, killing 2 cats: police
Clearwater police said they are looking for a woman who they believe set her own house on fire.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
Pinellas officials determine Clearwater house fire was intentionally set
Pinellas officials determined that a house fire in Clearwater on Thursday was intentionally set, according to a press release.
YAHOO!
Convicted murderer dies in Maine prison system
Dec. 5—An 86-year-old inmate who was convicted of murdering his friend in 2017 died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. The Maine Department of Corrections identified the inmate as Robert Craig of Clearwater, Florida. Craig died at approximately 6:45 a.m. and his death was attended...
Comments / 0