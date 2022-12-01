The Lakeland Prep PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) would like to invite you to an event that has been in the making for quite some time. The title of the event may be new, but the vision and planning for this kind of event predates the Covid pandemic in 2020. Many are familiar with the fundraising successes of the Lakeland PTA with events such as the annual spring auction and the Fun Run. However, the middle school is just over 5 years old, and the high school just opened this fall. With that comes a PTO that is in its infancy and the many needs that come with ramping up a support organization. The Mistletoe Mingle should be a great start according to organizers.

