Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Al Jazeera files lawsuit at International Criminal Court over journalist's killing
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court against Israeli forces over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.
Benzinga
Apple Reportedly Mulls Making iPads In India As China Protests Spark Production Concerns
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to shift some of its iPad production from China to India after massive protests at its iPhone-making plant sparked production concerns. What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be holding talks with Indian government officials to shift its production base; however, no concrete decision has been made yet, according to CNBC.
Explainer-What's on the agenda at the U.N.'s COP15 nature summit?
MONTREAL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A key United Nations summit to halt nature loss begins this week in Montreal, Canada. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend two weeks hashing out a new global deal to protect the world's struggling species and fast-vanishing wild places.
Latvia cancels license of Russian independent television station TV Rain
VILNIUS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Latvian broadcasting regulator cancelled the license of Russian independent television station TV Rain on Tuesday, the regulator's chairman said.
Woman asks Vitamix for empty boxes after cats take over one with new blender inside
Facebook user Jessica Gerson-Neeves pleaded with Vitamix for three empty boxes, one for each of her cats. The blender company was happy to send some over.
The US ranks among the top 10 countries with the least paid time off in the world — see the full list
Career-resource website Resume.io reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries.
New candidates emerge as Australia search answers for who after Nathan Lyon?
Steve O'Keefe reckons they are in their "best place ever to go to India"; Todd Murphy impresses Nathan Lyon
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination
The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
