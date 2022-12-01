Read full article on original website
Related
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
Roy Keane hails England’s World Cup ‘swagger’ and urges Gareth Southgate and Co to ‘go for it’ in France quarter-final
ROY KEANE hailed England's World Cup "swagger" and urged Gareth Southgate's Three Lions to "go for it" against France. England play the reigning 2018 holders on Saturday in the quarter-finals having seen off Senegal 3-0. And Manchester United legend Keane talked up Southgate's side's chances. He said on ITV: "At...
'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup
Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
Have all four openers scored centuries in a Test before Rawalpindi?
And what's the record for most hundreds scored in a Test?
Watching people watch the World Cup is a nightmare
It’s a beautiful thing to watch a football team, particularly such a young, fresh, united one, from your very own nation, winning a match. I like it when they hug, I like it when they run about all pleased – if someone established a branch of mime or contemporary dance based on football players and their physical expression of joy, I would instantly prefer that to all existing mime.
Comments / 0