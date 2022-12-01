Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
OneOdio A10 ANC Headphones review: Great audio for those on a budget
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OneOdio's A10 ANC Headphones offer a lot of value for the price, with high audio quality, great ANC functions, and ludicrous battery life. Active noise cancellation (ANC) has always been a feature associated with...
Apple Insider
Home+ 6, Aqara T1 Pro, Eufy debacle & several HomeKit mini reviews
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We highlight the updated Home+ app, go hands on with the Aqara T1 Pro, and run through several mini reviews on this week'sHomekit Insider Podcast. The wonderful Home+ app has been updated this week...
Apple Insider
Holiday Gift Guide: best stocking stuffer ideas under $20 for Mac fans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With the holidays fast approaching, here are some great value gifts for Mac users that you can purchase for $20 or less. The end of 2022 is coming up rapidly, and you have a...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro lead time shortening, but has much room for improvement
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Supplies of theiPhone 14 Pro models have improved and moderated lead times for getting into the hands of customers, JP Morgan's tracker indicates, but lead times will continue to be a focus throughout December.
Apple Insider
Flash deal: save up to $500, plus get an extra 5% off & sales tax refund on select MacBooks, TVs, monitors with Payboo at B&H
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H's holiday promotion offers an extra 5% off in addition to a sales tax refund and instant rebates of up to $500 off on select Apple products, TVs, accessories, monitors and more when you use your Payboo Card.
Apple Insider
The best New York subway apps for iPhone and iPad in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When it comes to visiting the Big Apple, hitting the trains is essentially unavoidable. With youriPhone and the appropriate App, it's easy to figure it out. In this article, we downloaded and tested two...
Apple Insider
How to use background sounds in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This lesser-known background sounds feature in macOS Ventura can help you relax and focus, so you can increase your productivity while at your desk. Here's how to set it up. Working from home or...
Apple Insider
AirPods Pro production stop hammers Goertek's revenue by 60%
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's production order changes for second-generationAirPods Pro has severely impacted assembler Goertek's finances, with it seeing a 60% cut in revenue for the year. Goertek, an audio component producer and assembler of AirPods for...
Apple Insider
Apple considering shift of some iPad production into India
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As Apple continues to diversify not just its supply chain but manufacturing as well, the company may be eyeing India for some of itsiPad production. Apple has ongoing discussions with officials in India about...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas. Amazon's Apple Watch Ultra sale knocks $50 off styles with the Ocean Band — with delivery...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $199 AirPods Pro 2 deal returns, AirPods Max drop to $439
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's AirPods deals deliver the best prices this weekend, with AirPods Pro 2 back on sale for $199.99 and AirPods Max getting a new $110 discount. Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple AirPods...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 5: $499 2022 iPad Air, $229 Apple Watch SE, $199 AirPods Pro 2, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include discounted refurbished iMacs, $100 off an OWC 10-port Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock, $100 off a Mac mini, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts...
Apple Insider
This MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is $899 today only
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $900 on the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro with a quad-core Intel chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD during Adorama's Deal of the Day. AppleCare is $50 off as well. Update: The...
Apple Insider
Securing iPads in medical offices, retail stores with MacLocks
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Long-time Apple security solution provider Maclocks is noticing a shift in Apple's focus with every new launch. Here's what to pay attention to. The 2022 iPad provides businesses and enterprise users many stylish ways...
Apple Insider
Foxconn could resume full iPhone production by early January
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's majoriPhone supplier Foxconn says that it is getting production back to normal following COVID lockdown and workers rioting. Following China's severe COVID lockdown measures, and then rioting by some workers while others fled...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 4: $749 M2 11-inch iPad Pro, $600 off Sennheiser HD800S, Up to 50% off Garmin Smartwatches, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's best deals include $400 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a Klipsch 3.1-channel soundbar system for $549, $159 Refurbished Shark Robot Vacuum, and much more. Every day, AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple Insider
Apple's new patent countersuit against AliveCor aims to 'set the record straight'
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has filed another patent infringement lawsuit against AliveCor, one that declares itself to be the "pioneering innovator" that created theApple Watch ECG technology AliveCor uses. AliveCor and Apple have a history of legal...
Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful 5-In-1 Skillet Is A Multifunctional Kitchen Tool That’s A Bargain At $59
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you think you can’t cook beautiful meals without an oven, or are simply...
Comments / 0