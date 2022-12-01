On Saturday, December 3rd, around 5:29pm, the Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to 110 E. Council St. for a Community-Based Residential Facility Home on fire. According to Tomah Fire Chief Tim Adler, first arriving fire personnel reported heavy fire showing from the north west side of the exterior and was growing quickly. Due to the initial report, along with the building type and construction, mutual aid was requested from Oakdale Fire Department and Fort McCoy Fire Department for engines and manpower.

