Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Mary's Place Expanding to Wisconsin Rapids
Mary’s Place is expanding their supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids. This expansion has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Avenue South and Altmann Construction has started renovating the property.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Mayor "Cautiously Optimistic" in Regards to Share Revenue
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says she remains "cautiously optimistic" that there could be some movement in Madison to increase shared revenue, an issue that has come to the forefront for cities, towns, and counties alike the state continues to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus. "I...
cwbradio.com
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Vehicle Fire
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Sunday. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 1:29pm they received a call of a vehicle fire in a driveway at W7534 Freemont Road in the Township of Seif. When they arrived a Ford pickup was fully engulfed. The...
cwbradio.com
Tomah Fire Department Responds to Fire a Residential Facility Home
On Saturday, December 3rd, around 5:29pm, the Tomah Fire Department was dispatched to 110 E. Council St. for a Community-Based Residential Facility Home on fire. According to Tomah Fire Chief Tim Adler, first arriving fire personnel reported heavy fire showing from the north west side of the exterior and was growing quickly. Due to the initial report, along with the building type and construction, mutual aid was requested from Oakdale Fire Department and Fort McCoy Fire Department for engines and manpower.
wwisradio.com
Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022
Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
Comments / 0