Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes

Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Large Predators in Michigan to Avoid

Here in Michigan, there are three large predators you should avoid at all costs. These large predators are bears, gray wolves, and cougars. In all my years I've never come across any of these large predators, and nor do I plan to anytime soon. I've done plenty of traveling throughout...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years

It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Should Alaska Be A Part of the Midwest? These Guys Say Yes

This is one that definitely had me scratching my head at first. On TikTok, a video from the account @belliedupod raised the question, "Should Alaska be a part of the Midwest?" In the video, which you can see below, a caller who lives in Alaska gave a few reasons why he says the answer is, yes:
Michigan Among Top 3 Christmas Tree Suppliers in the Country

When you hear "Made in Michigan" several things come to mind: Michigan cherries, cars, Better Made potato chips, and Vernor's for example. However, I must admit, Christmas trees are not one of the first things that come to my mind!. Despite having fond childhood memories of making the annual trek...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Where to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees in Southwest Michigan

Searching for a list of Christmas Tree farms near you? We got you. It's a tradition for many families in Southwest Michigan to go on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving. To make the search easier this year, we've compiled a complete list of "Choose and Cut" Christmas Tree farms in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order by city below.
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?

I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan

Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Famed Ohio State Tradition Was Invented By Michigan

It doesn't matter who wins Saturday's annual showdown, this is something we will always lord over Ohio State. The Famed 'Script Ohio' Tradition Is A Michigan Invention. Since 1936, the highlight of the Ohio State Marching Band's pre-game show is the band spelling out "OHIO" in cursive, and then giving the honor to dot the "I" to some tunny senior tuba player. But did you know the Michigan band invented the script Ohio formation.
