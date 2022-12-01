Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
BMW M2 Mixed Reality review: the best racing game ever created
Is that headset to prevent you from looking at the new BMW M2’s face?. Indeed, on the surface there appears to be a plethora of easy targets to aim for with BMW’s ‘Mixed Reality’ idea, so perhaps some context would be constructive. At its heart, it is a very simple concept: there is an actual, real-life BMW M2 – revealed earlier this year – featuring a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, 454bhp and rear-wheel-drive.
topgear.com
Watch: Top Gear's Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut review
Turn it up as we test Koenigsegg's £2.3m, 1,578bhp hypercar on road and track. According to Christian von Koenigsegg, “the name Absolut comes from the fact that this is the absolute fastest Koenigsegg that we will ever make". Welcome to the Jesko. The engine is a flat-plane-crank 5.1-litre...
topgear.com
Watch: Top Gear's Maserati GranTurismo Folgore review
Time to test out the next-generation of Maserati: a £200k, 750bhp all-electric GT car. Welcome to a world first. This is the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. When it arrives next year, it’ll be Maserati’s first pure EV. And it’s quite something: a tri-motor layout powered by a 92kWh battery developing 750bhp.
topgear.com
Revealed: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is coming…
We’ve known for a while now that Hyundai is working on a hot, N-badged version of the rather brilliant Ioniq 5. In fact, it was first confirmed to us back in July 2022, but this is our very first official glimpse. Above is a screenshot from Hyundai’s latest N...
topgear.com
Here are new pictures of Lexus’s electric LFA successor
The Lexus Electrified Sport halo showcases the company’s future performance cars. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Lexus is going to build an electrified halo performance car that’ll take over the very polished baton passed on...
topgear.com
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid – long-term review
This is what happens when you take a Bentley Bentayga on track. The smallest, lightest car in TG’s car park, and the biggest, heaviest. It wasn’t a deliberate choice, but it quickly became inevitable. We’re off to Mondello Park in Ireland to film James Deane’s smoke machi… mad drift car. That means we need something small, nimble and fast as a camera platform to chase his 870bhp BMW around and something big enough to haul all that camera kit there and back. The plan is an early Sunday drive up through Wales to rendez-vous at Irish Ferries’ Holyhead terminal to board ‘Ulysses’ and sail to Dublin. Or chunder off the side of it for four and a half hours in the case of queasy videographer Charlie Rose.
topgear.com
This Toyota C-HR Prologue concept is a look at… the next Toyota C-HR
‘Shark-like’ looks to adorn second-generation hybrid crossover. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Toyota has revealed its intention to build a second-generation of its C-HR crossover, by building a car that reveals its intention to build...
topgear.com
The fabric-covered Fering Pioneer is entering the next stage of its development
Lightweight range-extender pickup has funding secured for two more prototypes to be built. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Towards the end of 2021 we received word of a very interesting Brit automotive startup. A firm called...
Comments / 0