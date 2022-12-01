This is what happens when you take a Bentley Bentayga on track. The smallest, lightest car in TG’s car park, and the biggest, heaviest. It wasn’t a deliberate choice, but it quickly became inevitable. We’re off to Mondello Park in Ireland to film James Deane’s smoke machi… mad drift car. That means we need something small, nimble and fast as a camera platform to chase his 870bhp BMW around and something big enough to haul all that camera kit there and back. The plan is an early Sunday drive up through Wales to rendez-vous at Irish Ferries’ Holyhead terminal to board ‘Ulysses’ and sail to Dublin. Or chunder off the side of it for four and a half hours in the case of queasy videographer Charlie Rose.

1 DAY AGO