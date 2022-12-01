If you're a Hawkeye fan hearing about all the transfers lately and wondering what more could go wrong on the way to Nashville for the Music City Bowl...read on. It's a thought not lost on many that with all the do-it-yourself travel booking sites out there, what can a travel agent in a brick-and-mortar office offer anymore? In their defense, because I know several of them, a lot. They're often very helpful to the uninitiated and non-tech-savvy traveler who just wants everything taken care of for them. Who wouldn't?

1 HOUR AGO