Read full article on original website
Related
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Now Is The Perfect Time To Adopt An Animal In Eastern Iowa
The holidays are a time to remember to be thankful for what you have and to try and give more than you get. This might be the perfect time to give an animal a new home. This holiday season, Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hoping to give as many dogs and cats as they can, a new home.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Judge Drops Lawsuit About Eastern Iowa Rail Yard
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cargill was granted illegal access to build a rail yard. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg filed two lawsuits against the Cedar Rapids City Council in 2019. This came after the City Council voted to change the city’s future land use map in the 500-year flood plain.
Commercial Pilot’s Return to Iowa Honors Lifelong Family Bond
You know you have a great story to tell when you not only have a unique hobby to form a lifelong bond over with your grandfather, but that hobby turns into a career that creates years of memorable moments in its own right. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Mallory...
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
Pilot Shortage Leaves Iowa Bowl Game Travelers In A Squeeze
If you're a Hawkeye fan hearing about all the transfers lately and wondering what more could go wrong on the way to Nashville for the Music City Bowl...read on. It's a thought not lost on many that with all the do-it-yourself travel booking sites out there, what can a travel agent in a brick-and-mortar office offer anymore? In their defense, because I know several of them, a lot. They're often very helpful to the uninitiated and non-tech-savvy traveler who just wants everything taken care of for them. Who wouldn't?
Parents of Murdered Nurse Sue Anamosa Prison and Former Warden
The parents of a nurse killed last year have filed a lawsuit claiming negligence in the death of their daughter. CBS2 reports that the lawsuit names the Iowa Department of Corrections, Iowa Prison Industries, Anamosa State Penitentiary, and the former warden. 50-year-old Lorena Schulte suffered severe head trauma from the attack which led to her death. The inmates involved failed in their plan to escape. According to CBS2 the lawsuit also claims the warden at the time, Jeremy Larson, failed to provide a safe working environment, sufficient training, staffing, and safety measures.
Where to Meet Santa This Month in the Corridor [LIST]
If you want to take the kids to see Santa this holiday season, you have plenty of options! Here are some of places and events where you can take photos with Santa here in the Corridor:. Lindale Mall - 4444 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids. Santa's Arrival. Saturday, December 3rd...
Eastern Iowa Community College Closes Muscatine Campus Due To Threat
Students, professors, and staff were told to leave the campus of Muscatine Community College on Wednesday due to a threat to the campus. Officials from MCC and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have yet to say what the threat is but as of now, the Muscatine Campus remains closed. In a...
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
Hawkeyes Now Losing Key Defensive Players to Portal
It hasn't been that big of a surprise to see a plethora of Iowa's offensive weapons leave the program for the transfer portal. First, it was quarterback Alex Padilla. Since his announcement, he's been followed by wide receivers Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson as well as running back Gavin Williams.
Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]
The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0