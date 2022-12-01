Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in CKD Patients With and Without Diabetes
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Nightmares Are Early Signs Of Alzheimer’s Disease And Dementia Patients Prescribed Adrenoceptor Antagonist Medications
New study shares early indicators of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia from nightmares and the effective treatment for patients. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash.
scitechdaily.com
Autism Breakthrough: New Treatment Significantly Improves Social Skills and Brain Function
The treatment caused neurological changes, including a decrease in inflammation and an increase in functionality, according to the researchers. A recent Tel Aviv University study found that pressure chamber therapy greatly improved social skills and the condition of the autistic brain. The research was carried out on autism animal models. The researchers discovered changes in the brain, including a decrease in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to autism. Furthermore, the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber improved significantly. The success of the research has significant implications for the applicability and understanding of pressure chamber therapy as a treatment for autism.
Adderall shortage: What parents and patients need to know
NEW YORK -- While doctors believed the recent shortage of Adderall would ease this fall, patients are still experiencing a shortfall. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call Monday with important information about how people should manage until the shortage eases next year. Millions of people diagnosed with ADHD, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, take Adderall to help them focus and concentrate. In the meantime, Dr. Kumar says they should speak with their doctors about alternative drugs, including Ritalin, Concerta and Strattera.Amid the shortage, Dr. Kumar also says parents should: Watch for academic and social strugglesContact teachers and coachesMake healthy choicesIn a statement, the FDA said:The FDA recognizes...
Medical News Today
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Medical News Today
How is dementia diagnosed? Tests, criteria, and how to cope
Dementia is a set of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and behavior. Although it is more common as people age, it is not a standard part of aging. Dementia is progressive and can affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities and quality of life. Doctors can diagnose it using various tests, including medical imaging, genetic tests, and cognitive tests.
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Hearing loss is far easier to treat than cognitive decline, experts say. And addressing the issue with tools like hearing aids may help prevent dementia, according to a new meta-analysis.
MedicalXpress
Researchers test promising technological treatment for youth depression
New research shows promising results using neurotechnological approaches to treat depression in youth. The research, led by Simon Fraser University (SFU) professor Faranak Farzan, is published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. Researchers investigated the clinical and neurophysiological effects of using brain stimulation followed by cognitive exercise for treating...
ajmc.com
Two Ways Health Systems Are Moving Toward Greater Oncology Stewardship
The increasing complexity and costs of oncology care and resulting patient financial toxicity is driving more health systems to adopt oncology stewardship principles in their pharmacy practices, according to a session at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2022 Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exposition. Most health care professionals are...
Seizures Seem Tied to Faster Decline in People With Dementia
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dementia patients who suffer from seizures tend to decline faster and die younger, according to a new study that urges caregivers to watch for these sudden brain changes. "Our hope is that controlling seizures by prescribing antiseizure medications to these patients will slow...
ajmc.com
Dr Jacinda Abdul-Mutakabbir: Pharmacists Are Uniquely Positioned to Dispel Myths, Identify Patients Who Need Vaccines
Pharmacists can play an important role in dispelling myths about vaccines, as well as identifying patients who are eligible for vaccinations that they haven’t yet received, said Jacinda C. Abdul-Mutakabbir, PharmD, MPH, AAHIVP, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, Loma Linda University. Pharmacists can play an important role in dispelling...
ajmc.com
What Predicts Good Outcomes With Axi-cel? Investigators Support “Timely” Treatment
Investigators from Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center hoped to gain insights into what factors can predict success with axi-cel in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). As the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy moves into earlier lines of care in lymphoma, identifying when...
neurologylive.com
Focal Epilepsy Diagnosis Delay Increases Suicidal Ideation Among Youth
A retrospective observation study presented as a poster at the 2022 AES annual meeting revealed that youth with focal epilepsy were more at risk for suicidal ideation when there is a delay in receiving a diagnosis. In a recent retrospective, observational study on focal epilepsy, the results showed that delays...
New Alzheimer’s drug works, but is it enough?
6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s. Patients given lecanemab in a clinical trial declined more slowly, though it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people’s lives. U.S. regulators could approve the drug as soon as January. An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable...
MedicalXpress
Obesity medicine expert discusses the connection between metabolism and mental health
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that more than 40% of American adults are classified as obese and 36% report symptoms of anxiety, depression or both. According to Shebani Sethi, MD, a clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences, the two epidemics are closely linked.
