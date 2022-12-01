These are the most common words that spill out of providers’ mouths to patients just being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. However, this statement does not make this diagnosis any easier to comprehend and digest the life-altering news that has been received by the patient. The survivability rate for this cancer is a high percentage; that is good news, but not good cancer. An issue at large is that 94 percent of patients who have this cancer have heard their diagnosis referred to as good cancer. Providers need to consider how this life-changing diagnosis impacts a patient’s life, even if the prognosis is not life-threatening, and apply better communication techniques.

7 DAYS AGO