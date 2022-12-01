Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Unexpected finding in mucus clearance system may inform future pulmonary disease treatment
University of Maryland (UMD) researchers have made an unexpected finding about how we clear our throats—(or technically, mucus from our airways)—that might one day change therapies that treat pulmonary diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. The group's work was published in Science Advances.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in CKD Patients With and Without Diabetes
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Healthline
Hyperthermia Treatment for Cancer: Uses and Effectiveness
Hyperthermia treatment is an emerging cancer treatment that uses high temperatures to kill cancer cells. When combined with other cancer treatments, like radiation and chemotherapy, outcomes have been promising. The survival rates for many types of cancer continue to improve largely due to improvements in detection and treatment. Cancer remains...
Mesothelioma: Signs and symptoms of asbestos cancer
Mesothelioma is a type of cancer that can grow in the lining of certain organs in the body.It most commonly impacts the lungs, but can also impact the lining of the stomach, heart or even testicles, according to the NHS website.According to the NHS more than 2,700 people are diagnosed with the condition each year, with it mostly being diagnosed in people over the age of 75 as mesothelioma takes a long time to develop.What causes mesothelioma?The vast majority of mesothelioma cases are caused when people are exposed to asbestos dust. Asbestos is the name for a naturally occurring...
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Top Highlights From the 2022 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Meeting
Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC), the premier multistakeholder cancer care meeting from The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-November, with 2 days of discussions on how to achieve the related goals of reducing health care disparities and eliminating barriers for patients.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves New Treatment for Ovarian Cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat certain types of ovarian cancer in patients who don’t get optimal outcomes from other medicines. The new drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere), is cleared for some patients who have what’s known as epithelial ovarian cancer (the most common form of these malignancies according to MedlinePlus), as well as cancers in the fallopian tubes and peritoneum, a delicate membrane that covers the abdominal walls, uterus, bladder, and rectum.
The FDA approved a fecal transplant treatment for the first time
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rebyota. This is the first fecal microbiota product that the regulatory agency has ever approved. It used to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in people 18 and older and can be given after a patient has completed antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI.
KevinMD.com
Stop calling it the good cancer
These are the most common words that spill out of providers’ mouths to patients just being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. However, this statement does not make this diagnosis any easier to comprehend and digest the life-altering news that has been received by the patient. The survivability rate for this cancer is a high percentage; that is good news, but not good cancer. An issue at large is that 94 percent of patients who have this cancer have heard their diagnosis referred to as good cancer. Providers need to consider how this life-changing diagnosis impacts a patient’s life, even if the prognosis is not life-threatening, and apply better communication techniques.
ajmc.com
Financial Impact of Telehealth: Rural Chief Financial Officer Perspectives
Lori Uscher-Pines, PhD, MSc, Jessica L. Sousa, MSW, MPH, Kori S. Zachrison, MD, Lee Schwamm, MD, Ateev Mehrotra, MD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Interviews with chief financial officers of rural hospitals revealed that they perceived telehealth to have some financial advantages;...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial finds cancer patients get no relief from cannabidiol oil
The first findings from a series of medicinal cannabis trials have revealed that cannabidiol (CBD) oil does not improve pain, depression, anxiety nor quality of life for palliative care patients with advanced cancer. The findings of the trial, conducted by Mater Research and The University of Queensland, are published in...
Not just a man’s disease: Making a place for women with hemophilia
A woman is more than a hemophilia carrier. With a rare condition that inhibits blood clotting, writer Jennifer Glopper shares her story and advocates for women who, like her, have hemophilia.
‘A gift of life’: the NHS double lung transplant that saved Covid patient
After months in intensive care, Cesar Franco became the first person in Britain to have the operation because of the virus
ajmc.com
Long-term Dupilumab Effective in Patients With Asthma, Including Those With Nasal Polyps
Patients with asthma who were with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps were found to have results with long-term dupilumab. A study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology found that dupilumab was effective in patients with a diagnosis of asthma with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps.
cgtlive.com
Nkarta's Allogeneic CAR T Shows Clinical Responses in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Nkarta's phase 1 study had a 75% complete response rate. Nkarta’s allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy NKX019 has shown promising responses as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in updated data from a phase 1 study (NCT05020678).
Medical News Today
FDA approves AstraZeneca's Imfinzi, Imjudo for metastatic lung cancer
Cancer death rates have declined significantly over the past 20 years according to the. (CDC), yet some types of cancer remain difficult to treat. , and it has the highest death rate in the United States. Following the publication of the trial results, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
Futurism
18-Year-Old Patient Says $3.5 Million Hemophilia Drug He Needs Seems a "Little Steep"
For a small sum of $3.5 million, you can get your hands on the newest gene therapy drug to treat hemophilia B: Hemgenix, now the most expensive drug in the world. A fleeting title, these days. Hemophilia is a genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly when a person's...
gastro.org
New program on diagnosis and management of IBS and CIC
Optimal care for patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) includes timely and accurate diagnosis, early initiation of therapies and effective communication. Brooks D. Cash, MD, FACP, FACG, FASGE, AGAF, RFF. In this animated on-demand activity, Dr. Brooks D. Cash, from the University of Texas Health...
hcplive.com
High Rates of Sustained Virologic Response From Elbasvir-Grazoprevir Treatment in HCV Patients
Sustained virologic response was reached by 98% of the study at 12 weeks following the conclusion of treatment and remained consistent among genotype, HCV RNA values, fibrosis stage, and the subgroup of interest. Elbasvir-grazoprevir treatment results in high rates of sustained virologic response (SVR), as well as drops in alcohol...
