Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Marconews.com
Only 25% of Russians support war, poll shows; Ukraine wants price cap on Russian oil cut in half: Live updates
The Kremlin's internal polling shows only 25% of Russians favor continuing the war in Ukraine and 55% support peace talks, an independent Russian media outlet says. Meduza says it obtained access to the survey conducted last month by the Russian Federal Protective Service. The results are markedly different from a July survey that showed 57% of Russians favored the war.
Ukraine conflict spurs some Russians to seek Kalashnikov training
KRASNOGORSK, Russia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - In a sports club just outside Moscow run by a former Russian special forces captain, 70 women and men turned out to train with automatic rifles on Saturday, many of them seeking military skills because of the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.
Marconews.com
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil from the West, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
US intelligence chief: Parents ‘should be’ concerned for kids’ privacy on TikTok
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is warning parents about risks to their children’s data privacy on the social media platform TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. In an interview with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum, Haines said it is “extraordinary” how adept the Chinese government is at…
Marconews.com
Iran shutting down 'morality police,' could ease hijab rules amid deadly protests
Iran is apparently shutting down its "morality police" amid violent protests sweeping the nation since the death of a woman who was forcibly taken into custody after being accused of violating the theocracy’s strict Islamic dress code. Iranian Attorney General Mohamed Jafar Montazeri, speaking Sunday at a religious conference,...
Marconews.com
Do you want to be a good member of society? Voting, climate change efforts are a start, survey says
In spring 2022, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey among 19 countries to see what people view as being a good citizen. Among options presented to respondents, voting topped the list, as did making environmentally-friendly choices. Also popular was keeping up with current affairs both in your own country...
Marconews.com
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider, America's newest nuclear stealth bomber, after years of secrecy
The veil of secrets shrouding the U.S. Air Force's new long-range stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, has been lifted. Defense contractor Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force provided the first glimpse Friday of the B-21 Raider strike bomber at the Air Force's plant in Palmdale, California. More advanced than any current aircraft, the B-21 is capable of carrying nuclear and conventional payloads. It isn't expected to make its first flight until next year, and it won't be deployed for several more years, Northrop Grumman said in an announcement.
Marconews.com
Culture USMNT built during this World Cup is central to its continued progress | Opinion
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men have been here before. Several times in fact, and each time there’s a promise this will be a stepping stone, that the USMNT will be better at the next World Cup because of the lessons learned. Yet it never happens. So how,...
Oil tankers queuing to transit Turkish straits face more delays - sources
ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - At least 20 oil tankers queuing off Turkey to cross from Russia's Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean face more delays as operators race to adhere to new Turkish insurance rules added ahead of a G7 price cap on Russian oil, industry sources said.
More than 2,500 dead seals wash up on Russia's Caspian coast
MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - More than 2,500 dead seals have washed up on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Russia's Dagestan region, the natural resources ministry said on Monday. "Along the entire coast of the Caspian Sea on the territory of the republic, specialists of environmental structures are continuing measures to count the number of dead seals," Dagestan's natural resources ministry said.
Fact check: Baltic sea meteor strike video created by digital effects artist
A video presented on social media as showing a meteor strike was created by visual effects artist -- it's not real.
Texas Catholic Bishop Calls Out Hillary Clinton For Her Recent Comments
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is no stranger to making comments about those on the opposite side of her political views that end up causing a stir, and she did just that this weekend. The Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas held the Women's Voices Summit on December 2nd, during which Hillary was being interviewed by CNN's Christiane Amanpour. During the interview, Amanpour asked Hillary about her comment, in which Clinton said women's rights remain unfinished business around the world, including in the United States.
Comments / 0