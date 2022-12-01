Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Holiday Toy & Gift Drive heads to Port Jefferson Dec. 4
In the spirit of the season, a Holiday Toy and Gift Drive will be held at Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The community is asked to drop off unwrapped toys for children ages 3 to 13, such as soccer balls, dolls, Barbies, Legos, basketballs, Paw Patrol, board games, remote controlled cars, etc. Unwrapped gifts for children ages 14 to 18 such as lotions, hair accessories, hats, gloves, socks, toiletries, men’s cologne and gift cards are also welcomed. Sponsored by “Call-Brian” Senior Services.
Herald Community Newspapers
A grateful Valley Stream 24 gives big thanks
Valley Stream 24 students and staff poured out their hearts in gratitude this Thanksgiving holiday, partaking in a variety of activities that kindled their cheery spirit of thanksgiving. At Brooklyn Avenue Elementary School, students held a “Morning of Gratitude,” in which they spent their morning writing down what they were...
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
Oyster Bay Sending Trucks to Help Huntington After Fire
The Town of Oyster Bay is sending five trash trucks to Huntington to make up for Saturday night’s loss of six trash trucks by fire. Deputy Supervisor John McCarron said that two vehicles were rescued from the line of trucks that caught fire and driven Read More ...
breakingtravelnews.com
LUMINO CITY LANTERN LIGHTS FESTIVAL RETURNS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
LuminoCity, New York’s largest lantern lights festival returns this holiday season to Nassau County at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, New York. This year’s theme, “Pure Magic” will deliver state-of-the-art production that brings art, light, and color to life through eight remarkable displays across 17 acres of land. Now through January 8th, the immersive magical wonderland will take place every Wednesday to Sunday from 4:30pm to 9:30pm, excluding holidays.
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
longisland.com
LI Weight Loss Doctor Announces First Ever Awareness Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship
Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.
Special education programs in NYC schools to be re-imagined, new internship program launched
New York City School Chancellor David Banks announced a system-wide effort to re-imagine school special education programs to better serve students.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Holtsville Ecology Center new home for Leo the Lynx
Leonardo “Leo” DiCatprio, the Eurasian Lynx that was loose and eventually captured on Long Island earlier this summer, has settled into his permanent home at the Holtsville Ecology Site and Animal Preserve. Joining the more than 100 wild and farm animals that reside at the Animal Preserve, Leo was revealed to the public in his new enclosure on Nov. 22.
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
hamlethub.com
Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read
While the goal of reading instruction is to help students develop skills to become capable, enthusiastic readers in order to succeed in school and in life, our national scores are failing. That’s why local nonprofit Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is hosting “Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read” on December 7 with reading experts Emily Hanford and Margie Gillis, Ed.D.
26th annual Dickens Festival kicks off this weekend in Port Jefferson
The two-day event draws in thousands of people and kicks off Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs until Sunday, Dec. 4.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Peconic Bay Medical Center holds retreat to honor family caregivers
Peconic Bay Medical Center’s (PBMC) Caregivers Center recently held its 8th annual Caregivers Retreat to help provide advocacy and valuable resources for Suffolk County residents who are supporting their loved ones. As part of the event, guests had the opportunity to hear from a panel of caregiving experts, connect with attorneys and financial advisors, participate in relaxation and meditation workshops, and connect with other caregivers. The event took place at the Hotel Indigo East End, and it was the first time since 2019 that the event was held in person.
CBS New York
DSNY announces new trash pickup times start April 1, 2023
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Sanitation has officially announced new rules to reduce the amount of time trash can be left on the street for pickup. Starting April 1, 2023, garbage can be taken out after 6 p.m. and must be in a secure container. Currently, garbage can be left out after 4 p.m. Bundled cardboard can be left next to the secure containers, and garbage bags can be left directly on the curb only after 8 p.m. Buildings with nine or more residential units can opt to put the garbage out between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The changes are meant to reduce the amount of rats and garbage bag eyesores.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Artist Muriel Musarra to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown
Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of artist Muriel Musarra will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from Dec. 9 to Feb. 2, 2023. The art exhibit, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said the press release.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
Firefighters in Nassau County demonstrate how quickly dry Christmas trees can go up in flames
On average, there are 200 Christmas tree fires every year across the country.
Plans for Route 58 & Mill Road site, where four restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, are proposed, move forward
The developer looking to build four restaurants on the seven-acre mostly vacant site at the corner of Route 58 and Mill Road was back before the Planning Board last night to discuss new revisions to his proposed site plan. The Jimmy John’s fast-food restaurant, previously slated to jointly occupy —...
fox5ny.com
U.S. Postal Service center on Long Island works around-the-clock to handle mail
MELVILLE, N.Y. - From now through the New Year, several hundred thousand letters and packages will be processed daily at the United States Postal Service's Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville. The facility's new Single Induction Parcel Sorter, or SIPS, machine spans the length of a football field with...
CBS New York
Need a job? Nassau County school districts want to hear from you
FREEPORT, N.Y. -- Staffing shortages are plaguing school districts nationwide and here at home.It's not just teachers needed. They need support staff.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, schools in Nassau County are offering up hundreds of job openings.If you're looking for work, school districts are looking for you. In all, 35 of them shared their available positions at a job fair for school support staff in Freeport on Wednesday."Everyone is looking for the same thing. We are looking for aides. We're looking bus drivers. We're looking for maintenance workers," said Dr. Bob Dillon, Nassau BOCES district superintendent.The backbone of the school...
