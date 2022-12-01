Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Man struck in head with axe, robbed near East Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was hit in the head with an axe and robbed near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning. Police said a 54-year-old man was walking in the 1700 block of Thierer Road when a suspect grabbed him and demanded his wallet. The suspect allegedly followed him to his motel in the 4200 block of East Towne Mall and hit him in the head with a small axe.
x1071.com
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
x1071.com
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The...
x1071.com
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating a shooting after someone fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the 2400 block of Post Rd. around 2:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. After spending some time walking through the area, they discovered a bullet and confirmed a shooting had happened.
x1071.com
Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
x1071.com
Man armed with handgun takes laptops from Janesville Best Buy store, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are searching for a man they said stole two laptops from a Best Buy store Monday while armed with a handgun. The robbery happened just after 5 p.m. at the Best Buy store on Deerfield Drive. Police said the suspect, who was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors sweatshirt, asked an employee for two Macbook laptops. When the employee got the laptops for the suspect, police said he showed a black handgun and took the laptops.
x1071.com
OWI Arrest in Iowa County Saturday Night
Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb, was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him. After Adrian was awakened, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and took Adrian to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, Adrian was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and taken to the Iowa County Jail.
x1071.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police officers are searching for a 62-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday night. A Silver Alert has been issued for Everlee Triplett. She was last seen on Madison’s west side Saturday morning at Brompton Circle around 10 a.m. Triplett is 5-feet-9 inches tall,...
x1071.com
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
x1071.com
Dogs on Call visits Madison College students ahead of finals
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping students de-stress ahead of final exams with a number of events, including a special visit from some canine companions. Students were able to visit with some furry friends from Dogs on Call on Monday. Organizers said playing with the dogs is a great way for students to take a moment for themselves and step away from the daily stressors at the end of the semester.
x1071.com
After child with cerebral palsy faced injuries, mother to sue Madison school district
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager with cerebral palsy suffered severe medical setbacks after Madison Metropolitan School District staffers in the post-graduation “18 to 21” program failed to follow a plan for her daily care, according to her mother and a pending lawsuit citing the teen’s doctor’s notes.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Hoofers hold 58th annual ski and snowboard resale
MADISON, Wis. — The largest ski swap in the Midwest returned to Union South for a 58th year on Saturday. The annual Hoofers ski and snowboard resale had deals on all kinds of winter gear, including new equipment and used gear. Wisconsin Hoofers is one of the oldest and...
x1071.com
Goodman Center hosts Crafty Fair to support local businesses
MADISON, Wis. — Over 100 local vendors set up shop on Saturday at the Goodman Center for The Crafty Fair. The event began in 2009 and has grown to bring together all kinds of artists and crafters from southern Wisconsin, selling hand-crafted items like artwork, candles, jewelry and more.
x1071.com
Madison earns perfect score on LGBTQ+ inclusiveness
MADISON, Wis. — Each year, the Human Rights Campaign issues scorecards to cities on how inclusive they are to the LGBTQ+ community. Madison passed with flying colors. “I think that Madison has a long history of working to be inclusive specifically of the LGBTQ community, so I would agree in the categories that they scored,” said Steve Starkey, the executive director for OutReach, a Madison-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.
x1071.com
Gun buyback at church aims to turn thoughts and prayers into action
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian church is taking guns and turning them into something that symbolizes growth. Scott Marrese-Wheeler is the pastor of the church. He says this was a small way his church could help stop gun violence across the country. “We are a small membership church,...
x1071.com
Committee sets 2023 goals to reduce homelessness in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — After more than three decades of working with people that are homeless, Karla Thennes has seen many people walk through shelter doors, but never to this degree. “Our numbers are going up at the men’s shelter,” Thennes said. “We had an all-time high a few weeks...
x1071.com
UW-Platteville, Madison College expand engineering partnership
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Madison College are expanding their partnership to give Madison College students access to additional engineering education offerings. Officials from both schools took part in a signing ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the updated agreement, which will make UW-Platteville’s bachelor of science...
x1071.com
Badgers let lead slip but hold on to beat Marquette in overtime
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin led by 16 points in the second half, but let the game slip away. However, they did just enough to beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime in the I-94 Rivalry. Chucky Hepburn posted 19 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl added 15 as the Badgers...
x1071.com
Badgers punch ticket to Sweet 16 after sweeping TCU
MADISON, Wis. — The second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is Sweet 16 bound for the 10th straight season after sweeping TCU Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Franklin led all players with 13 kills, as Anna Smrek and Devyn Robinson each added six. The Badgers...
