After helping Georgia capture the national championship in January, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett bet on himself and returned for another season in Athens. That gamble has paid off in a big way for the super senior and led to a tremendous honor on Monday. The Heisman Trophy Trust, which awards the Heisman Trophy each year to the nation’s top college football player, named Bennett one of four finalists for this year’s award. Bennett’s inclusion comes off a 13-game stretch in which the Georgia quarterback helped the Bulldogs go undefeated and clinch the top spot in the College Football Playoff.

7 HOURS AGO