Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named 2022 Burlsworth Trophy winner
After helping Georgia capture the national championship in January, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett bet on himself and returned for another season in Athens. That gamble has paid off in the form of continued success for Bennett, who was given a national award on Monday night. Bennett has been awarded the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist
After helping Georgia capture the national championship in January, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett bet on himself and returned for another season in Athens. That gamble has paid off in a big way for the super senior and led to a tremendous honor on Monday. The Heisman Trophy Trust, which awards the Heisman Trophy each year to the nation’s top college football player, named Bennett one of four finalists for this year’s award. Bennett’s inclusion comes off a 13-game stretch in which the Georgia quarterback helped the Bulldogs go undefeated and clinch the top spot in the College Football Playoff.
Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
