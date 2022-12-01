Read full article on original website
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
WARNING! Raspberries Sold In Massachusetts Possibly Contaminated With Hepatitis
Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm not sure how often you purchase frozen raspberries but know this, some are on recall due to a potentially serious health risk. Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word. According to a media...
Can Minors Under the age of 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts?
Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
Here’s What Massachusetts Residents Can Expect To Pay For A Christmas Tree This Year
After watching the new "A Christmas Story Christmas" movie around Thanksgiving this year, I kind of have the itch to get a real Christmas tree this year. The last few years we've put up our artificial tree in the front room, which is nice, but there is just something about a real tree.
5 Reasons Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts Ever!
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain toppings that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't will be outraged that I had the nerve to type that. That is well within their right as this is a vastly polarizing topic. So, let's discuss why this is...
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
You’ll Be Shocked When You See What Massachusetts Is Obsessed About
Here's something interesting that totally surprised me, Berkshire County. Recently SimpleTexting, the leading web-based platform for providing 1-on-1 customer service and sending mass text-message campaigns, conducted a study concerning a particular obsession in which Massachusetts landed in the top 10. What is it that we residents of the Commonwealth are...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
What’s The Coldest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Residents throughout Massachusetts are built for winter and cold temperatures. It's part of our everyday lives during the winter and is part of the reason many of us enjoy living in New England. The beauty of the four seasons in Massachusetts is second to none and you can take that to the bank.
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember
Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!. So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!. 1. Circuit City.
Massachusetts Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Back Open! (UPDATED)
Now that we officially gave thanks, it's safe to say that the holiday season is in full swing. Christmas, the time for buying things. Oh wait, my name is not Scrooge my bad. I love Christmas, you might be thinking that it's the music I mainly love but no it's the holiday lights of course!
These Deadly Tragedies Are Still On The Rise In Massachusetts
I have some troubling statistics to share with you, Berkshire County. And I say "troubling" because, for a number of years, the number of these deadly accidents were decreasing. However, starting approximately two-and-a-half years ago, those numbers started rising again. What am I referring to? Pedestrian fatalities. The numbers continue...
A Trio Of “Bone Chilling” Places To Visit In The Berkshires
It's no secret that we ALL have our share of adventurous moments in life, but as you read this article, keep in mind the Beautiful Berkshires has a trio of so-called "haunted locales" that are waiting to be explored (if you dare) and without further ado, we are ready to clue you in on these areas where you will experience a shiver in your spine:
New Study Ranks Every State’s Fave Movie Villain–Who Did Massachusetts Choose?
Cinema Lovers, what does it take to become an iconic movie villain? Sure, they've got to be EVIL, but it's more than that. They also have to have some other interesting traits, right?. Something that makes them compelling, possibly even more like us than we want to admit. Maybe they're...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
Fries, Mashed, Or Baked? What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Potato Dish?
Who doesn't love a good potato dish now and again, Berkshire County? It's such a simple food, yet it can be put to so many creative and delicious uses. How do you prefer your taters? Fried? Baked(with sour cream, melted cheese, butter, and bacon bits)? Boiled(with corned beef and cabbage)? Scalloped(what could be wrong with potatoes and cheese)?
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
