ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman and Home

Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear might already be the most insane movie of 2023, and it's based on a true story

By Jack Slater
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rrw1P_0jTv69EN00

We are in the last month of 2022 but it seems like there’s already a contender for the most bizarre movie of 2023.

Cocaine Bear (yes, that’s really the title) might have some cinemagoers looking back on Snakes on a Plane as a subtle masterpiece.

While the comedy-horror looks utterly bonkers, there are two things to bear in mind (pun not intended) – it’s actually based on a true story, and there’s some social commentary involved.

Before we touch on the stranger-than-fiction true story elements, the social commentary comes from the director herself, Elizabeth Banks.

The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect actress has previously directed the Charlie’s Angels reboot, and she wanted to turn the story of a bear ingesting cocaine into a movie about the infamous war on drugs throughout the 1980s.

During a sneak peek of the movie, Elizabeth Banks told Empire magazine, “After learning of the true story and reading the script [by Jimmy Warden], I felt like we should make a movie that is the bear’s revenge story, so that’s what this is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etPmK_0jTv69EN00

(Image credit: Universal)

Now. Just how true is the story? Let’s just say there’s been some artistic liberties taken.

While the trailer shows the bear going on a drug-fuelled rampage, climbing trees, stalking its victims like a slasher movie killer and hunting down drug lords, this isn’t quite what happened.

The actual story of the cocaine bear is far less outlandish than anything witnessed in the trailer, and is perhaps a little sadder than expected.

Sometime in November of 1985, a black bear living in the Chattahoochee National Forest in north Georgia came upon a duffel bag containing approximately 75 pounds of 95 percent pure cocaine.

The bear ended up ingesting some of the cocaine… and sadly died within about 20 minutes.

The chief medical examiner at the Georgia State Crime Lab later estimated the bear had absorbed about 3 or 4 grams of cocaine into its bloodstream at the time of its death. Animal health experts predict the bear would've sadly died in a lot of pain. Not the sort of flick that would get people rushing back to the movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqOs0_0jTv69EN00

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The cocaine itself was expected to have been abandoned by convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton.

The unfortunate plight of the cocaine bear ended with it being taxidermized. It spent the following years getting passed around different owners, one of whom was reportedly singer Waylon Jennings.

If you are so inspired to see the real cocaine bear, it’s now at the Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, Kentucky.

The movie stars The Americans actor Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

It will also feature the late Ray Liotta in one of his final ever roles.

Cocaine Bear will be released in theaters on February 24, 2023, by Universal Pictures.

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans say Ray Liotta’s swan song ‘Cocaine Bear’ destined for Oscar greatness

The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
Looper

The Real Cocaine Bear Is Still Out There In The World

We've already been served a healthy dose of hype, but the new poster for "Cocaine Bear" has just dropped on Twitter, and it's promising a wild time. Perhaps the most self-explanatory titled movie since "Snakes On a Plane," the Elizabeth Banks-directed thriller will tell the story of a bear that goes on a rampage after ingesting a large supply of cocaine from a drug runner's crashed plane. The film will follow several people converging on a nearby town as they attempt to escape or subdue the coke-fueled ursine.
thedigitalfix.com

Jennifer Lopez wants a sequel to one of her worst movies

Jennifer Lopez is one of many popstar-actor hybrids in Hollywood, and like many of those performers, she has made some pretty great movies and also some pretty bad ones. When asked which of her films should get a sequel, J-Lo picked arguably the worst of them all. The movie based...
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence

We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
TheDailyBeast

‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle

Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Raab wrote alongside a gallery of images of the star. A cause of death...
New York Post

Brendan Fraser: My son helped me connect with my obese character in ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser revealed that his son helped him connect with his morbidly obese character in his newest film, “The Whale.” Fraser plays a 600-pound English teacher named Charlie who struggles to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The actor, 53, reflected on living with his eldest son Griffin, 20, as he discussed the role. “He just turned 20. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-foot-5. He’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser told Interview magazine. Griffin is the...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?

Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Woman and Home

Woman and Home

5K+
Followers
756
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Glamorous, aspirational and fun, woman&home curates the best products and advice from health, wellness and beauty to food, homes and books and helps women live their best lives.

 https://www.womanandhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy