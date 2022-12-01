ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Addison Independent

Doug Mandigo named Panther football coach

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College on Sunday named 1996 alumnus Doug Mandigo as the next head coach of the Panther football team. Mandigo, who has been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2011, served as the program’s associate head coach this past fall as part what the school’s athletic department called a planned leadership transition after longtime Head Coach Bob Ritter announced he would step down after the season.
The Valley Reporter

Sugarbush welcomes three new inductees to Wall of Fame

Sugarbush Resort is inducting three new members to its Wall of Fame this year. Similar to a Hall of Fame, Sugarbush’s Wall of Fame seeks to recognize some of the most significant contributors to the Sugarbush experience from 1958 to the present. The Sugarbush Wall of Fame was established in 2019 as part of the resort’s 60th anniversary celebration.
Addison Independent

Theresa R. Steady, 75, of Rutland

RUTLAND — Theresa R. Steady, 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home in Rutland, with her four daughters and best friend by her side. She was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richford, Vt., the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Rushford) Juaire. Theresa was a caregiver...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to the most beautiful town in America

New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
WWLP

Moose makes surprise stop at offices in New York

On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
sevendaysvt

Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington

Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
sevendaysvt

Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington

Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
mynbc5.com

New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
MyChamplainValley.com

Burlington Police looking for apparent “Peeping Tom”

Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a man seen peering the windows of a woman’s home. It happened at a home in the Hill Section of Burlington. The woman tells police she first saw the man around 517 p.m. Wednesday evening. She says he returned just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning […]

