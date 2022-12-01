Read full article on original website
Doug Mandigo named Panther football coach
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College on Sunday named 1996 alumnus Doug Mandigo as the next head coach of the Panther football team. Mandigo, who has been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2011, served as the program’s associate head coach this past fall as part what the school’s athletic department called a planned leadership transition after longtime Head Coach Bob Ritter announced he would step down after the season.
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
Sugarbush welcomes three new inductees to Wall of Fame
Sugarbush Resort is inducting three new members to its Wall of Fame this year. Similar to a Hall of Fame, Sugarbush’s Wall of Fame seeks to recognize some of the most significant contributors to the Sugarbush experience from 1958 to the present. The Sugarbush Wall of Fame was established in 2019 as part of the resort’s 60th anniversary celebration.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
Theresa R. Steady, 75, of Rutland
RUTLAND — Theresa R. Steady, 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home in Rutland, with her four daughters and best friend by her side. She was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richford, Vt., the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Rushford) Juaire. Theresa was a caregiver...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site
Joe Handy, of the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group, said he didn’t know if the church would be demolished. “We’re going through that right now,” he said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sale pending for Winooski’s St. Stephen Catholic Church, with housing planned at site.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Moose makes surprise stop at offices in New York
On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs
The Lebanon-based organization saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1%, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dartmouth Health sees financial losses mounting, cites staffing costs.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting
Police found the man's body at a home on Griggs Road about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
Burlington Police looking for apparent “Peeping Tom”
Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a man seen peering the windows of a woman’s home. It happened at a home in the Hill Section of Burlington. The woman tells police she first saw the man around 517 p.m. Wednesday evening. She says he returned just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning […]
Vermonter bought gun found at fatal shootout: police
Cameron Yee, of South Burlington, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a false statement when buying a handgun.
