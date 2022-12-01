Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
December 21--Candlelight Services in Vidalia
December 21--Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, 377 South Thompson Road in Vidalia, invites you to Christmas Candlelight Services, Wednesday December 21st at 7:30. "O Come Let Us Adore Him!!"
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside
A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Tift Co. for $200K Target theft, fentanyl trafficking
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been arrested for fentanyl trafficking and selling over $200,000 in Target merchandise, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Miracles Jenkins is charged with five counts of theft by taking and one count of fentanyl trafficking. Arcenio Lindsey is charged with...
WALB 10
Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some activists in Valdosta say they have been discriminated against for the past forty years. And now, they want restorations for those injustices. Today, they claim the city is violating their civil rights. This group of activists wants to repeal the Valdosta Historic Preservation ordinance. They...
womenandhollywood.com
Pick of the Day: “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power”
“Strong people don’t need strong leaders: the emphasis was on the organizing,” civil rights activist Jennifer Lawson tells us in “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” Geeta Gandbhir (“Black and Missing”) and Sam Pollard’s (“Mr. Soul!”) documentary recounting the battle for Black suffrage and political justice in the Georgian county during mid-century America. Lawson here alludes to the ethos of bottom-up organizing endorsed by Ella Baker, a prominent architect of the American civil rights movement who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), led by Martin Luther King, Jr, and paved the way for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
WCTV
Valdosta robberry suspect arrested while leaving the bank
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
VPD makes arrest in bank robbery attempt incident
The Valdosta Police Department made an arrest following a robbery attempt that took place at Bank of America Monday morning in Valdosta.
Action News Jax
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
valdostatoday.com
Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft
VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
wgxa.tv
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
wfxl.com
Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
WJCL
Deputies capture murder suspect in Vidalia hours after deadly shooting
LYONS, Ga. — Authorities in Toombs County have arrested a man for murder following a deadly shooting. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Aaron Coleman, 20, on Thursday. Coleman is charged in connection to the death of John Tomason, 36. Deputies arrived Thursday shortly after 11...
WALB 10
Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Social media always plays a part in school shootings — sometimes it’s an unofficial emergency alert and other times, it’s a forum for unfounded rumors that spin out of control. There was a lot of back and forth on social media with different...
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
douglasnow.com
Trojan wrestlers finish second at Jeff Davis Duals meet
The Coffee Trojan wrestling team finished with an impressive 8-1 record at the Jeff Davis Duals tournament over the weekend, placing 2nd out of 26 teams. Coffee had six wrestlers go undefeated at the tournament. • Freshman Edwin Burt finished undefeated with a 2-0 record with 2 pins at heavyweight.
Ware County and Warner Robins will square off for AAAAA state title
The Class AAAAA state championship game is set. Ware County will face off against two-time defending state champion Warner Robins after both teams recorded blowout victories. Ware County made quick work of Dutchtown 31-7 while Warner-Robins took down Cartersville 35-10. The Gators will be looking ...
Comments / 2