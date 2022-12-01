Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
valdostatoday.com
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list
VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
Valdosta, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Valdosta. The Lowndes High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Tift County High School basketball team will have a game with Valdosta High School on December 05, 2022, 14:00:00.
Albany Herald
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards three $10,000 grants
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia...
southgatv.com
Fitzgerald advances, Colquitt County eliminated in H.S. football semifinals
FITZGERALD, GA – The High School football semifinals took place over the weekend with two teams in the coverage area looking to book their ticket to the state championship. In Fitzgerald, the Purple Hurricanes (13-0) kept their undefeated streak alive after a 19-9 win over Fellowship Christian on Friday night.
douglasnow.com
Trojan wrestlers finish second at Jeff Davis Duals meet
The Coffee Trojan wrestling team finished with an impressive 8-1 record at the Jeff Davis Duals tournament over the weekend, placing 2nd out of 26 teams. Coffee had six wrestlers go undefeated at the tournament. • Freshman Edwin Burt finished undefeated with a 2-0 record with 2 pins at heavyweight.
wgxa.tv
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Harlem Globetrotters to make a stop in Valdosta
The Harlem Globetrotters will be holding a show in Valdosta on Monday, Dec. 12.
WALB 10
Activists claim discrimination against Black community in Valdosta, $250M in restorations wanted
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some activists in Valdosta say they have been discriminated against for the past forty years. And now, they want restorations for those injustices. Today, they claim the city is violating their civil rights. This group of activists wants to repeal the Valdosta Historic Preservation ordinance. They...
wgxa.tv
Statewide shooting hoax has led to FBI investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Today has been a very busy day for law enforcement and school officials across the state of Georgia after a string of hoax shooting calls took place. Earlier today a call came in about an active shooter on the Westside High School's campus, making it one of many Georgia schools victimized by the shooting hoax.
Ware County and Warner Robins will square off for AAAAA state title
The Class AAAAA state championship game is set. Ware County will face off against two-time defending state champion Warner Robins after both teams recorded blowout victories. Ware County made quick work of Dutchtown 31-7 while Warner-Robins took down Cartersville 35-10. The Gators will be looking ...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
wfxl.com
Police: Man in custody after robbing a Valdosta Bank of America, Monday morning
A 32-year-old man is in custody following a bank robbery in Valdosta. Just before 11: 00 a.m. Monday, Valdosta police responded to the Bank of America on the block of 3030 North Patterson Street, after an employee called E911 to report a possible robbery in progress. Police say that the...
WALB 10
Social media ignites firestorm in Valdosta High shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Social media always plays a part in school shootings — sometimes it’s an unofficial emergency alert and other times, it’s a forum for unfounded rumors that spin out of control. There was a lot of back and forth on social media with different...
WCTV
Valdosta robberry suspect arrested while leaving the bank
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
‘Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power’ Review: Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir Grippingly Trace the Roots of Black Suffrage
A suspicious pattern emerges when Election Day nears in the United States. Leaders of the competing political parties begin a begging campaign, urging Black voters to head to the polls and cast their ballots for candidates often largely uninterested in their needs. These officials appeal to the morality of the historically disenfranchised masses, insisting that a nation that does not normally care about them can’t save itself without their votes. The disingenuous performance drains the sincerity from efforts to get out the vote, makes it too easy to take for granted the long, winding history of the Black suffrage movement...
womenandhollywood.com
Pick of the Day: “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power”
“Strong people don’t need strong leaders: the emphasis was on the organizing,” civil rights activist Jennifer Lawson tells us in “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” Geeta Gandbhir (“Black and Missing”) and Sam Pollard’s (“Mr. Soul!”) documentary recounting the battle for Black suffrage and political justice in the Georgian county during mid-century America. Lawson here alludes to the ethos of bottom-up organizing endorsed by Ella Baker, a prominent architect of the American civil rights movement who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), led by Martin Luther King, Jr, and paved the way for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
valdostatoday.com
Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft
VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.
Comments / 1