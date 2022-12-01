ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y-105FM

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WBAY Green Bay

State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
wpr.org

Wisconsin’s law on substance use in pregnancy is wrong, leading doctors say

Every leading professional medical association that has considered the issue in the United States condemns approaches that punish pregnant people for substance use. In Wisconsin, Act 292 takes the opposite approach: The law can force people into treatment and even incarceration. The law passed in 1997 amid a national "crack...
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Farmers Have New Tool to Stay in Cover-Crop Game

Agriculture groups and government agencies aren’t slowing down in trying to convince farmers to use more sustainable practices such as cover crops, and Wisconsin producers who have joined that movement will soon be able to sign up for reimbursements. Starting Monday, farmers who planted cover crops this year can...
Y-105FM

Is it Illegal to Warm Up Your Car Unattended in Minnesota?

Now that we are heading into the winter there are many things we need to remember to do. This includes making time for shoveling the driveway, scraping the snow and ice off your car, and… starting your car to warm it up?. My dad always told me this was...
us1049quadcities.com

Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store

If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
Y-105FM

Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]

We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
1520 The Ticket

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA

13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
nbc15.com

Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
Y-105FM

Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022

Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
97ZOK

WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident

Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help

MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy