A landowner lamented the absence of the wild life with which a few years ago he was familiar either in his own grounds or those of his friends. Draining of wet places has cost him mallard and woodcock, inrush of gravel into a culvert has deprived him of the occasional visits of otters that travelled some hundreds of yards from the river to lie up in a holt underneath his library floor. Squirrels have not quite disappeared, but their fewness is remarked upon by almost everyone who has coverts. When the laurels were cut down at the fringe of the lawn the redwings ceased to come to roost.

1 DAY AGO