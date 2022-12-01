Read full article on original website
CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua
A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion
Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
The 'human size' monstrous bird one looks of bird terrified everyone
The most terrifying bird on the planet/Photo byReddit. As we all know, millions of large birds have been roaming the earth for thousands of years. However, most people are unaware that such large species are still living around us, and today, we will discuss one bird called the shoebill stork.
Lone Wolf Bursts Out Of The Woods, Chases Cyclist Down The Path In Frightening Video
I’ve been floating the idea of getting a mountain bike and hitting the trails for some quality outdoors time, but after watching this I may have to throw that out the window. A cyclist in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands got the scare of a lifetime while...
Cow Moose Spotted With Twin White Moose Young In Norway
It’s one thing to come across a leucistic animal or an albino. But, it’s a whole new ball game when we are talking about twins. It’s just WAY rare…. As a nature lover and outdoorsmen, this is as cool as it gets. Norway is home to a...
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
WATCH: Snow Leopard Leaps Off 400-Foot Cliff to Attack Himalayan Sheep
A snow leopard is seen breaking some laws of gravity when leaping offing a 400-foot cliff to attack Himalayan sheep in a recently resurfaced viral video. The video, which was uploaded in March 2018, shows the large cat attacking its prey, which was described as either a Bharal or wild Himalayan Blue Sheep. “The Snow Leopard unwittingly leaps off a 400 foot high cliff,” the description further reads. “Locked in a death embrace with the sheep. The two tumble down a 85 degree slope, falling onto rocks with deadly ferocity. The Snow Leopard ultimately wins and stays on to enjoy its quarry over the next few days.”
WATCH: Falcon Flies Off With Kitten in Brutal Clip
Falcons are skilled aerial predators, hunting everything from small songbirds to rabbits and gophers. However, when presented with the opportunity, they will also nab some of our small human companions, including cats and dogs. The below clip sees the moment a tiny kitten finds itself in the lethal talons of a hunting falcon.
Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Man Attacked by Crocodile Had to Wade Through Rapids to Escape
"I was very lucky—if it was a big one, I could have had no leg or no heartbeat right about now," Kyle Hutchinson said.
Two cubs born to rare species of bear at National Zoo
The Smithsonian National Zoo just got a little more crowded following the birth of two bear cubs to a bear named on the vulnerable species list, the zoo announced.
Have all four openers scored centuries in a Test before Rawalpindi?
And what's the record for most hundreds scored in a Test?
DNA analysis of soil from paw prints could help save Sumatra’s tigers
Dr. Mrinalini Watsa, a researcher at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in California, scoops up soil from a fresh paw print made by Rakan, a 4-year-old male Sumatran tiger who lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and secures it in a specimen jar. Back in her lab, Watsa...
Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter
Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
Kiburi the gorilla finds new home at London Zoo
An 18-year-old silverback gorilla is settling into his new home at ZSL London Zoo. Kiburi is a critically endangered western lowland who weighs 193kg. He was transported from Zoo Loro Parque in Tenerife to London's Heathrow Airport, before arriving at his new enclosure in the Gorilla Kingdom. He was moved...
Study shows New Forest pine martens successfully breeding
Rare pine martens are now believed to be well-established and successfully breeding in the New Forest. The elusive cat-sized member of the weasel family was previously only thought to have survived largely in the north of England. As part of a long-term study, hidden cameras showed young pine martens exploring...
Country diary 1947: An absence of wildlife
A landowner lamented the absence of the wild life with which a few years ago he was familiar either in his own grounds or those of his friends. Draining of wet places has cost him mallard and woodcock, inrush of gravel into a culvert has deprived him of the occasional visits of otters that travelled some hundreds of yards from the river to lie up in a holt underneath his library floor. Squirrels have not quite disappeared, but their fewness is remarked upon by almost everyone who has coverts. When the laurels were cut down at the fringe of the lawn the redwings ceased to come to roost.
Missing Dog Befriends Fox for Survival
We’re all familiar with Disney’s aww-inducing animated classic (and its several spin-offs) the Fox and the Hound. While a sweet and charming story, such a friendship is highly unlikely in real life. Even with a hound uninterested in chasing, a typical fox wants nothing to do with domestic dogs.
Swedish Zoo Searching for Escaped Owl
Officials of a Swedish Zoo are on the hunt for an owl that broke out of its Stockholm enclosure earlier this week. Two great grey owls, named Barwr and Percy, escaped from the Skansen Zoo after a winter storm broke the netting over their cage on Monday (Nov. 21). One has since made its way back to the establishment, but the other is still at large.
