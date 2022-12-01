Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Who was Quentin Oliver Lee? When was Quentin Oliver Lee in “Phantom of the Opera”? How old was Quentin Oliver Lee? How did Quentin Oliver Lee die?
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill
Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
