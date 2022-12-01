ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Robb Report

Airbnb’s Billionaire CEO Has Listed a Room in His Own San Francisco Home for Short-Term Stays

Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform. “You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing.  With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes...
aeroroutes.com

JAL Tentatively Files 777-300ER Helsinki Service in NW23

JAL during Northern winter 2023/24 season tentatively filed aircraft changes for Finland, which would see the airline operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki route, effective 29OCT23. Operational frequencies also lists 1 daily, although this is likely to change. The 777-300ER service on this route is scheduled...
Aviation International News

MEBAA Chief Sounds Alarm on Environmental Campaign Against Bizav

The Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) has voiced deep concern over the unprecedented campaign being waged by the environmental lobby on the industry’s viability. “Business aviation is under attack,” Ali Alnaqbi, MEBAA’s founding and executive chairman, told AIN. Alnaqbi—who is also chair of the governing board of the...
NBC Los Angeles

How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade

Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Thrillist

Icelandair Just Added a New Route Out of This U.S. City

Icelandair is going to make it even easier for people in Detroit and surrounding cities to get to Reykjavik in 2023. According to The Points Guy, the new route from Icelandair will begin on May 18, 2023. The flight will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and...

