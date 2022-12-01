Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Southwest Airlines Is Cutting 2 Routes from This Southern California Airport
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
Inc.com
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel
Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Which airline is the most reliable in 2022?
When booking a flight, you want the option that will get you and your stuff where you want to go — preferably on time. Unfortunately, that's not been a given recently.
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
Airbnb’s Billionaire CEO Has Listed a Room in His Own San Francisco Home for Short-Term Stays
Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform. “You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing. With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes...
Last-minute holiday travel deals on flights, hotels and more
Snag seasonal savings ahead of your trip.
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta Airport
A disabled travel blogger that flies frequently is treated with disrespect by Delta flight attendants. One attendant even made a bizarre comment about TSA agents will come to get him “with their guns.” He documents the whole incident on Instagram.
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays
Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM. Discover: 5 Signs You're Staying at a...
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Avianca (160%), Spirit (30%) & Choice Hotels (40%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
aeroroutes.com
JAL Tentatively Files 777-300ER Helsinki Service in NW23
JAL during Northern winter 2023/24 season tentatively filed aircraft changes for Finland, which would see the airline operates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki route, effective 29OCT23. Operational frequencies also lists 1 daily, although this is likely to change. The 777-300ER service on this route is scheduled...
Aviation International News
MEBAA Chief Sounds Alarm on Environmental Campaign Against Bizav
The Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) has voiced deep concern over the unprecedented campaign being waged by the environmental lobby on the industry’s viability. “Business aviation is under attack,” Ali Alnaqbi, MEBAA’s founding and executive chairman, told AIN. Alnaqbi—who is also chair of the governing board of the...
Frontier Airlines flight diverted after unruly passenger discovered with a box cutter
A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa changed course Friday night after an unruly passenger was discovered with a box cutter, according to officials. After the suspect was taken into custody and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, according to the agency. Blades are prohibited in the cabin but allowed in checked bags.
NBC Los Angeles
How Electric Air Taxis Could Shake Up the Airline Industry in the Next Decade
Companies across the U.S., including several startups, are developing electric air taxis that aim to take cars off the road and put people in the sky. Commercial airlines are investing in this type of technology to make trips to and from the airport shorter and faster for consumers. The potential...
Thrillist
Icelandair Just Added a New Route Out of This U.S. City
Icelandair is going to make it even easier for people in Detroit and surrounding cities to get to Reykjavik in 2023. According to The Points Guy, the new route from Icelandair will begin on May 18, 2023. The flight will operate four times a week, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and...
Delta Air Lines Restricts Lounge Access “In Unison” With American Express
In an effort to reduce crowding, Delta Air Lines will be either cutting or restricting lounge access for a number of travelers in 2023. Unsurprisingly, this move comes with full blessing from Delta’s most valuable client, American Express. No Surprise: Delta Air Lines 2023 Lounge Access Restrictions Favor American...
