Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky is giving you a chance to sleep where the vacation rental company began. The billionaire has listed a “thoughtfully designed suite” inside his own San Francisco abode for weekend getaways in an effort to drive more luxury homeowners to become hosts on the platform. “You’ll spend time with me and Sophie, my golden retriever, as I share stories from the early days—or you can relax in your suite, decorated with some of my favorite pieces of Airbnb history,” Chesky writes on the listing. With panoramic views of the local Castro neighborhood, the corner bedroom includes...

13 DAYS AGO