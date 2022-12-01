Read full article on original website
Speaker sendoff: Pelosi granted new title and Capitol room
House Democrats have given House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a new title and introduced a resolution to rename a historic caucus room in her honor as a tribute to her two decades leading the conference.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City
Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate
Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
3 House Republicans say they won't support McCarthy for speaker
No-compromise conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus say they won't support Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, for House speaker in January.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
What comes next now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to step down as top Democrat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step aside from the leadership role she's held atop the House Democratic Caucus for nearly two decades, she announced on the House floor on Thursday. That decision tees up a race to succeed Pelosi and fill out the rest of the Democratic leadership team. Elections...
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
GOP Rep. Michelle Steel wins re-election in California, with Republicans on cusp of House majority
California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel has won re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Jay Chen in the state's 45th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 11 p.m. ET on Monday. Steel, a first generation Korean American, prevailed in a redrawn district comprising Orange County and areas southeast of Los...
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Progressives warm to Jeffries as new Democratic leader
House Minority Leader-elect Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has gotten off to a good start with the left, pacifying reservations about whether he is progressive enough to lead the new Democratic caucus. Jeffries, who next year will become the first Black lawmaker to lead either party in either chamber, has enjoyed an...
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
House Democrat deflects on sick leave not being included in rail deal
Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Sunday said it was “a national shame” the U.S. does not have guaranteed sick leave pay but avoided a question on not including such a provision in legislation passed last week to avoid a railroad strike. When asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if she was…
Musk's Hunter Biden Twitter Reveal Comes in Barrage of Matt Taibbi Tweets
In a 41-tweet thread deemed the "Twitter Files," Taibbi provided context as to why the network banned the New York Post's story on Hunter Biden in 2020.
