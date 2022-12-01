Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?. For some reason, Fox decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.

2 DAYS AGO