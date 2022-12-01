Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
theScore
Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his desire to own an NBA franchise. During a recent panel discussion, the boxing legend revealed he already made an offer for over $2 billion for majority ownership of an unnamed NBA team. He indicated he'd be open to owning an existing franchise or a potential expansion team.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
theScore
Hawks' McMillan denies telling Young not to show up vs. Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan denied telling Trae Young to stay home if the guard refused to come off the bench for last Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. "There was something said about me telling Trae to not show up for a game. I will never ever and have never ever told a player not to show up for a game," McMillan told reporters prior to Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
NBA roundup: Rockets outlast Sixers in double OT
alen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combined for 51 points as the Houston Rockets extended their homecourt winning streak to three games with a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
theScore
Green, Rockets spoil Harden's return to lineup in double-OT thriller
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup versus the Houston Rockets, but it was his former club that got the last laugh. Second-year guard Jalen Green posted 27 points and seven assists as the Rockets outlasted the 76ers 132-123 in double overtime on Monday evening at the Toyota Center.
theScore
MNF best bets: Saints to bash Brady
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
Report: Hawks' Young sat out vs. Nuggets after exchange with McMillan
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young didn't suit up for Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets after getting into an exchange with head coach Nate McMillan earlier in the day, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick. The Hawks bench boss was apparently unpleased with Young's decision to skip...
theScore
Report: NFL teams looking into Michigan's Harbaugh as coaching candidate
Multiple NFL teams have been doing background work on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a potential head coaching candidate, sources told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Harbaugh has been frequently linked to an NFL return in recent years. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season but later said...
theScore
NBA fines Morant $35K for inappropriate language toward ref
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official following a technical foul and subsequent ejection, the NBA announced Saturday. The league also cited his failure to leave the court in a timely manner after his ejection. Morant's outburst occurred with under two...
theScore
Eagles' Brown relishes win over Titans: 'It's been personal since the trade'
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was looking forward to today's game against the Tennessee Titans - his first against his former team. "This one meant a lot to me," Brown said after the game, according to John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia. "I'd be lying to you to say I didn't circle this game."
theScore
Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State for Colorado job
It's Prime Time in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado announced the hiring of Deion Sanders as its new head coach on Saturday night. "There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge, and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," athletic director Rick George said in a statement.
theScore
Belichick: 'Too hard' to change offensive play-caller midseason
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is pushing back on taking offensive play-caller duties away from Matt Patricia this late in the season. "I think we need to do what we're doing better. I don't think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes - it's too hard to do that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.
theScore
The AFC East race is historically deep and could go down to the wire
The ongoing AFC East playoff race is unique. This quartet of teams has never been so competitive from top to bottom. The division's shaken out predictably since 2002, when the NFL realigned into its current form and Tom Brady became New England's undisputed starter. Brady quarterbacked the Patriots to the division title in every season but one that he was healthy. The Bills emerged as the big dog as soon as he split with coach Bill Belichick, and the Jets' and Dolphins' long playoff droughts endure.
Comments / 1