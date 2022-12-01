Read full article on original website
Related
purduesports.com
Bowl Prep: Brohm Press Conference
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm jumped into a zoom with bowl representatives and members of the media to discuss the Boilermakers being selected for the 20222 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Purdue will face off against the LSU Tigers on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla., in Camping World Stadium.
purduesports.com
Purdue Opens Big Ten Play at Michigan State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team opens Big Ten Conference play on Monday night with its first road trip of the season to Michigan State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Sloane Martin and Krista Blunk on the call. Tim...
purduesports.com
#5 Purdue Hosts Minnesota in Big Ten Opener
Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at [5] Purdue (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876 / SOLD OUT) • Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena for the first time in 19 days for a Sunday evening contest with Minnesota. Purdue's last home game was a 75-70 decision over Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 15. It's the longest stretch between home games that doesn't include the December Holiday break since the 1997-98 season (22 days).
purduesports.com
Volleyball Season Concludes at #1 Seed Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermakers concluded their season in the NCAA Second Round, falling to host No. 1 seeded Louisville in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 23-25). The Boilermakers end their season with a 21-11 (11-9 Big Ten) record while the Cardinals advance to Regionals behind a 28-2 (17-1 ACC) record.
Comments / 0