Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) at [5] Purdue (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana | Mackey Arena (14,876 / SOLD OUT) • Purdue returns home to Mackey Arena for the first time in 19 days for a Sunday evening contest with Minnesota. Purdue's last home game was a 75-70 decision over Marquette in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 15. It's the longest stretch between home games that doesn't include the December Holiday break since the 1997-98 season (22 days).

2 DAYS AGO