Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
PODCAST: Dan Lanning updates us on the OC search, Bo Nix, Transfers in and out of Oregon, and a lot more
Dan Lanning held a press conference after the Oregon Ducks were selected to play in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. This was his first presser since speaking after the loss at Oregon State, and he provided updates on the search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix, transfers, Oregon's recruitment in the transfer portal, how the Ducks are operating without a few transfers, and a lot more. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com break down all the items from that press conference you need to know about.
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
With Coach Prime off to Colorado, what will former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter do?
There is a void to be filled in HBCU football and the SWAC now that Deion Sanders has left Jackson State for Colorado. And after the news finally became official Saturday, one of the nation’s brightest stars has an even bigger dilemma on his hands. Last December, Travis Hunter...
Recruiting ace Nick Williams joining Deion Sanders staff to coach the defensive line
Deion Sanders is the new head football coach at Colorado as he aims to return a Buffaloes program to glory that’s had just two-winning seasons dating back to 2006. To do that, Sanders is going to need a terrific coaching staff and he’s already building one. His defensive line coach is going to be Nick Williams who comes from Texas A&M where he was a defensive analyst that helped field some talented defenses while also recruiting some of the best defensive prospects in the country to College Station.
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers
Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams sound off after USC's loss to Utah in Pac-12 title alters CFB Playoff hopes
USC head football coach Lincoln Riley and Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Caleb Williams were noticeably disappointed following Friday night's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It was an outcome that likely cost the Trojans a spot in the College Football Playoff this season. "Disappointing night for us,"...
One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point
The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Former five-star recruit, Oregon LB Justin Flowe enters the transfer portal
In a surprise decision, former five-star recruit and current Oregon LB Justin Flowe has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Flowe, who has battled injuries during his tenure at Oregon, played in 10 games this season with the Ducks, recording 35 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Flowe...
The first NET rankings for college basketball released today and WVU.....
The first NET rankings for college basketball have been released, and West Virginia's men's basketball team comes out looking great. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 11 in the NET, making them the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. The NET is an acronym for the NCAA Evaluation Tool. As...
What's Oklahoma State's strategy for the Transfer Portal?
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Iowa Football: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs informs 247Sports that he'll enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal continues to take away from every team in the country, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs informed 247Sports that he'll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Jacobs was the starting LEO linebacker for the Hawkeyes this fall. In two games this year, Jacobs has six total tackles and one tackle for a loss with one pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury.
