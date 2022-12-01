Herald letter writer questions whether Benton County’s public safety sales tax is worth it

Where’s benefit of public safety tax?

Local politicians have begun rallying around the public safety tax, which will expire if not reauthorized by voters next year (Tri-City Herald, Nov. 7). In 2014, Benton County voters approved a 0.3% sales and use tax to improve public safety. The fund was so vital that it had amassed $15.6 million by March of 2018 and the county commissioners could not figure out how to spend it (Herald, March 15, 2018). There is still a surplus, but money is being spent (Herald, Oct. 12). Ironically, many of the programs funded by the tax seem to be similar to what the “Defund the Police” people advocate, such as funding social services rather than police departments. As of Oct. 24, Benton County has seen a record high of 14 homicides (Herald, Oct. 24) and that follows 2021 when there were 10 homicides, the previous record. The increase in crime appears to be widespread. A candidate for Benton County prosecutor in 2022 stated “property crime is up, violent crime is up and Benton County residents feel less secure in their own homes and neighborhoods ….” (Herald, Nov. 7). With the public safety tax having been in place for about 8 years, I guess I’m just not seeing the benefit.

John Ludowise, Richland

Let’s ask council tough questions

Like the electeds we send to Olympia and D.C., we also choose who we want to take vacancy at City Hall. With that being said, in the time I’ve been in Kennewick, a lot has changed. We face ever-changing socio-economic challenges across the board.

For example, the ever present homeless population taking up residence in the city cannot simply be blamed on one political party or official. The last two council meetings I attended had little, if anything, to do with the challenges the city faces and, rather, simple “business as usual” motions that are brought forth at most meetings. Our “leaders” are leaders for a reason: to lead us through whatever situation they’re voted into.

When do we stop playing blame games and passing the buck and start asking questions, measuring progress and hold our “Leaders” accountable for their (in)action on the challenges our city faces?

Logan LaPierre, Kennewick

Viewpoint of an anti-progressive

While I normally don’t waste time trying to convince clueless progressives the error of their ways, in Mr. Mark Mansperger’s case, I will make an exception. While his assertion regarding inflation is partially correct, it is primarily caused by the money supply, not the war. Expanding alternative energy would do little to reduce the cost of gas.

Crime is up in nearly all large cities run by Democrats due to their defund the police folly. Yes, gun sales are up as the absence of police has caused people to defend themselves but consumers who purchase and register their guns legally are not the ones responsible for the increase in gun violence, quite the contrary. As far as the Republicans policies causing social harm, I would remind him of the Democratic policies the past two years: open borders (three million illegals); massive spending, canceled pipelines and demonizing petroleum exploration, abortion to the time of birth, gender reassignment surgery for minors, depletion of the strategic petroleum reserve, disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, military recruitment down 50% due to implementation of the left’s “woke” policies. Leftists are oblivious to the damage they have caused to this country. Well, take heart Americans. The cavalry is coming.

Rick L. Peenstra, Kennewick