ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Herald letter writer questions whether Benton County’s public safety sales tax is worth it

By The Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Nhl_0jTutxd500

Where’s benefit of public safety tax?

Local politicians have begun rallying around the public safety tax, which will expire if not reauthorized by voters next year (Tri-City Herald, Nov. 7). In 2014, Benton County voters approved a 0.3% sales and use tax to improve public safety. The fund was so vital that it had amassed $15.6 million by March of 2018 and the county commissioners could not figure out how to spend it (Herald, March 15, 2018). There is still a surplus, but money is being spent (Herald, Oct. 12). Ironically, many of the programs funded by the tax seem to be similar to what the “Defund the Police” people advocate, such as funding social services rather than police departments. As of Oct. 24, Benton County has seen a record high of 14 homicides (Herald, Oct. 24) and that follows 2021 when there were 10 homicides, the previous record. The increase in crime appears to be widespread. A candidate for Benton County prosecutor in 2022 stated “property crime is up, violent crime is up and Benton County residents feel less secure in their own homes and neighborhoods ….” (Herald, Nov. 7). With the public safety tax having been in place for about 8 years, I guess I’m just not seeing the benefit.

John Ludowise, Richland

Let’s ask council tough questions

Like the electeds we send to Olympia and D.C., we also choose who we want to take vacancy at City Hall. With that being said, in the time I’ve been in Kennewick, a lot has changed. We face ever-changing socio-economic challenges across the board.

For example, the ever present homeless population taking up residence in the city cannot simply be blamed on one political party or official. The last two council meetings I attended had little, if anything, to do with the challenges the city faces and, rather, simple “business as usual” motions that are brought forth at most meetings. Our “leaders” are leaders for a reason: to lead us through whatever situation they’re voted into.

When do we stop playing blame games and passing the buck and start asking questions, measuring progress and hold our “Leaders” accountable for their (in)action on the challenges our city faces?

Logan LaPierre, Kennewick

Viewpoint of an anti-progressive

While I normally don’t waste time trying to convince clueless progressives the error of their ways, in Mr. Mark Mansperger’s case, I will make an exception. While his assertion regarding inflation is partially correct, it is primarily caused by the money supply, not the war. Expanding alternative energy would do little to reduce the cost of gas.

Crime is up in nearly all large cities run by Democrats due to their defund the police folly. Yes, gun sales are up as the absence of police has caused people to defend themselves but consumers who purchase and register their guns legally are not the ones responsible for the increase in gun violence, quite the contrary. As far as the Republicans policies causing social harm, I would remind him of the Democratic policies the past two years: open borders (three million illegals); massive spending, canceled pipelines and demonizing petroleum exploration, abortion to the time of birth, gender reassignment surgery for minors, depletion of the strategic petroleum reserve, disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, military recruitment down 50% due to implementation of the left’s “woke” policies. Leftists are oblivious to the damage they have caused to this country. Well, take heart Americans. The cavalry is coming.

Rick L. Peenstra, Kennewick

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations

Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police fire on vehicle in drive-by; wheel man faces charges

Prosecutors have charged the accused driver in a Sunday drive-by shooting where Yakima police fired on a fleeing vehicle with two counts of first-degree assault. Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, also was charged with drive-by shooting in the incident in the 800 block of South Third Street. The incident is being...
YAKIMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
82
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy