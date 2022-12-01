Read full article on original website
Women's swimming and diving wins Bruno Invite as another school record falls
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving won the Bruno Invitational and another program record fell on the final night of the meet on Sunday (Dec. 4). The Bears won the event with 1,598 points, ahead of New York University (782) and New Hampshire (752). Elena Yeh set...
Women's Fencing Posts Strong Showing at Brandeis Invitational
WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brown Bears women's fencing team posted a 4-1 day at the 2022 Brandeis Invitational Sunday in Waltham. The squad took wins over Wellesley (15-12), Tufts (17-10), Boston College (19-8), and host Brandeis (19-8) while narrowly falling to Cornell, 14-13. Overall, Brown outscored opponents 83-52 in the day of competition and were led by the sabre (30-15) and foil (31-14).
Bottrill Named ECAC Rookie of the Week
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Ryan Bottrill was named the ECAC Rookie of the Week after collecting five points in three games for the Bears. The conference announced the weekly honors earlier today. The Chandler, Arizona native entered the week with a two-game point streak and pushed it to five...
Men's Hockey Settles for Weekend Split After Overtime Loss at LIU Sunday
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – The LIU Sharks (4-10-1) scored with 39 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and added the overtime winner 3:55 into the extra frame to lift the Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Brown Bears (4-8-1) Sunday night at Northwell Health Ice Center.
Men's basketball takes down Hartford to win fourth straight
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – The Brown men's basketball team won its fourth straight game Sunday afternoon with a 65-51 victory over Hartford. The 14-point win was the Bears' largest margin of victory on the season. "We are pleased with the win," head coach Mike Martin '04 said. "There were...
Women's basketball takes down Hartford, 68-52
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's basketball (6-3) got back in the win column with a 68-52 win over Hartford (0-9). The Bears have now equaled their win total from a season ago. Isabella Mauricio led the Bears with 18 points, hitting five threes in the process. Beth Nelson and...
Iginla Scores Twice as Bears Fall to No. 10 Cornell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University women's hockey held the lead for most of the game, but it was No. 10 Cornell who scored a trio of third-period goals to come away with a 4-2 decision Saturday afternoon at Meehan Auditorium. Freshman Jade Iginla picked up her sixth and seventh...
