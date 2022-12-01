WALTHAM, Mass. – The Brown Bears women's fencing team posted a 4-1 day at the 2022 Brandeis Invitational Sunday in Waltham. The squad took wins over Wellesley (15-12), Tufts (17-10), Boston College (19-8), and host Brandeis (19-8) while narrowly falling to Cornell, 14-13. Overall, Brown outscored opponents 83-52 in the day of competition and were led by the sabre (30-15) and foil (31-14).

