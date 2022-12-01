ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Braves’ first offer to Dansby Swanson revealed

The Braves want to keep Dansby Swanson. Their first attempt to do so has been revealed as MLB’s Winter Meetings open up in San Diego. Dansby Swanson is a Georgia boy who has played seven years of his career with the hometown Atlanta Braves, so it’s hard to really believe he would consider moving on, even if he has family connections to Chicago through his fiancée, Mallory Pugh.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Yardbarker

High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite

The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Yardbarker

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Bryan Reynolds trade rumor, winter meetings, more

The winter meetings begin today and there has been a bit of a thawing of the market in the lead-up. Jacob deGrom was the headline move on Friday, as he signed a massive contract with the Rangers. The news of the day on Saturday was Pirates’ star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade. Trade requests mean less in MLB than in the NFL or NBA, but given the Pirates’ general state as a franchise, Reynolds could very well be available. The Braves were rumored to make a run at Reynolds at the trade deadline in 2021 and have been rumored to be making a strong push for him this time around as well.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Yardbarker

Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule

The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
Viva El Birdos

Winter Meeting Predictions

It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...

