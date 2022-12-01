Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Kirstie Alley death - latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute
Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on...
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Who was Quentin Oliver Lee? When was Quentin Oliver Lee in “Phantom of the Opera”? How old was Quentin Oliver Lee? How did Quentin Oliver Lee die?
Polygon
Blade’s crush on Captain Marvel in Midnight Suns is just adorable
Marvel fans enjoying Marvel’s Midnight Suns are having a lot of schoolyard fun, having discovered a dialogue option in the game that makes it super clear that vampire-hunter Blade has the hots for Captain Marvel, Earth’s mightiest hero. This might cause a few role-playing problems for the player...
9 Questions I Need Netflix's "That '90s Show" To Answer
I absolutely love that Eric and Donna named their daughter after Star Wars.
Gabourey Sidibe reveals she secretly got married a year ago
Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she secretly got married to her husband, Brandon Frankel, more than a year ago.The 39-year-old actor confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 while appearing on Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, after host Ryan Seacrest asked her about her wedding plans. Sidibe initially announced her engagement in November 2020. “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” she explained. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”Kelly Ripa then looked towards the audience,...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Team Star rematch guide
After beating Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can rematch the Team Star leaders at their bases, as they’ve been rebranded as Star Training Centers. In addition to rebattling the leaders, you can also take part in optional autobattle challenges again for LP. Repeating Team Star challenges. By ringing...
Polygon
The best Pokémon anime arcs to watch while you’re playing Scarlet and Violet
With Pokémon anime protagonist Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you’re watching the Japanese version) finally becoming World Champion, one gets the sense his 25-year journey to be the very best, like no one ever was, has reached a sort of climax. It’s been a long time coming, and since the prodigal son of Pallet Town first set off on his quest, he’s traveled through many regions, met many new friends, and caught loads of monsters.
Polygon
The horror of Trump lives ‘very strongly’ in His Dark Materials season 3, says writer
Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy is often seen as an atheist’s take on C.S. Lewis’ Christian allegory via fantasy adventure series, The Chronicles of Narnia. The comparison is less than one-to-one, but it’s undeniable that the series’ most present villains, the priests of the Magisterium, are a direct and horrifying allegory for institutionalized Christianity.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Polygon
You could call this Dungeons & Dragons movie trailer ‘Monsters & Jokes’
It’s been almost six months since we got our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the forthcoming action-adventure movie based on perhaps the most famous tabletop role-playing game in the world. It’s something of a cinematic reboot for D&D, one that embraces a jocular and freewheeling spirit as actual-play shows and podcasts like Critical Role have set a new range of expectations for what the game can be.
Polygon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets March 2023 release date
Respawn Entertainment’s sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is just a few months away. According to the Steam listing for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis’ next adventure will arrive on March 16, 2023. Publisher Electronic Arts and Respawn haven’t formally communicated the game’s release date elsewhere...
