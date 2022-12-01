Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
International Business Times
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
mycouriertribune.com
Police seek to find 16-year-old runaway
LIBERTY – Police in Liberty seek the public’s help to find 16-year-old Elizabeth Cantrell, who police say ran away from school on Dec. 1. She was last seen getting into a black SUV. “She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a gray Under Armor sweatshirt,” states a...
Man charged in Shawnee deadly shooting, others remain in custody
Kansas man Fernando Reyes-Lara has been charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the death of 25-year-old man Jarod Rogers.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
mycouriertribune.com
Search for missing man continues 9 months after disappearance
SMITHVILLE — Investigators are still wanting to know what happened to Ryan L. Weeks, a father who went missing from Smithville in February. Weeks is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was born Aug. 7, 1975.
mycouriertribune.com
KC man accused of killing, dismembering man found not guilty of murder, armed criminal action
CLAY COUNTY — Colton Stock, a Kansas City man accused of killing and dismembering another man then setting him on fire was found not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in his jury trial. The jury did find Stock guilty of abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
KCTV 5
2 in custody following pursuit that started in Independence, ended in KCMO
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have a man and woman in custody following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon. Police tried to stop the car, which had a stolen license plate on it, around 3:45 p.m. near E. 23rd Street and S. Sterling Avenue. The driver refused to stop,...
Johnson County pursuit leads to Shawnee shooting suspect arrest
A pursuit Thursday in Johnson County ended with a Shawnee shooting suspect being taken into custody.
Kansas City man accused of firing ‘warning shot,’ killing victim
Kansas City man is charged, accused of firing a gunshot from his car, that hit and killed a victim near East Armour Blvd. and Broadway.
Shawnee shooting victim dies from injuries, multiple suspects in custody
Jarod C. Rogers, the victim of a shooting earlier this week in Shawnee, Kansas has died from his injuries, according to police.
Kansas City men charged with shooting at trooper in Blue Springs
Two Kansas City men face numerous charges after prosecutors say they shot at a Missouri State Trooper during a traffic stop in Blue Springs.
Shawnee shooting suspect arrested in Olathe following chase
Officers arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting in Shawnee during a chase through Johnson County.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
