Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested

A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
Police seek to find 16-year-old runaway

LIBERTY – Police in Liberty seek the public’s help to find 16-year-old Elizabeth Cantrell, who police say ran away from school on Dec. 1. She was last seen getting into a black SUV. “She was last seen wearing pajama pants and a gray Under Armor sweatshirt,” states a...
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Search for missing man continues 9 months after disappearance

SMITHVILLE — Investigators are still wanting to know what happened to Ryan L. Weeks, a father who went missing from Smithville in February. Weeks is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was born Aug. 7, 1975.
2 in custody following pursuit that started in Independence, ended in KCMO

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have a man and woman in custody following a high speed chase Thursday afternoon. Police tried to stop the car, which had a stolen license plate on it, around 3:45 p.m. near E. 23rd Street and S. Sterling Avenue. The driver refused to stop,...
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...

