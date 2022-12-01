Read full article on original website
Brie Larson falls for a Twitter hoax, but the internet never forgets a deleted tweet
It would be the understatement of the century to say that Twitter is a lawless place full of misinformation that spreads rapidly with very little oversight, and we can now add Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Brie Larson to the long, long, long list of names to have fallen for a viral hoax.
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron
Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview
With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram
Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter Files prompts media reckoning for insiders, critics: 'Sorry episode'
Members of the media from outlets that wrongly insisted Hunter Biden’s laptop was disinformation claim they don’t have egg on their face, despite Twitter owner Elon Musk’s revelations.
Airline outrage: Passenger reportedly tells mom in first class she shouldn’t be there with a child
After a passenger confronted her, an anonymous mother turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for buying her young daughter a first-class ticket on a cross-country flight.
‘GMA’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach removed from the air following romantic affair
Good Morning America is officially down two anchors after ABC announced the on-air removal of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The two anchors, who sometimes guest host GMA and serve as daily hosts of GMA3 – the afternoon version of GMA – were notified of their removal this morning after the discovery of an extramarital relationship reached the public last week. ABC News President Kim Godwin is now calling the situation an “internal and external distraction,” citing an incessant amount of gossip both inside and outside of the company.
Will petitions to remove Kanye West from streaming platforms succeed where R. Kelly’s failed?
The petition, created by Nathan Goergen, states that “our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work.” The petition aims at streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and others to remove all of Ye’s discography from their libraries. Through the removal of the controversial rapper’s music from these music platforms, the petition creator hopes to limit Ye’s influence on society, as well as restrict West’s profit from streaming his music.
An unhinged 90s parody of a classic 70s sitcom is finally getting the love it deserves
In an era where streaming services and broadcast companies constantly produce new shows for us to watch, it’s sometimes nice to look back and appreciate the classics. While some of these programs may have not aged well or were relegated to meme status, it’s great to see the internet unite and acknowledge content that was popular in the past and still love to this day.
‘The White Lotus’ fans are questioning Portia’s bad decisions after the penultimate episode, ‘Abductions’
Things are really heating up on season 2 of The White Lotus. For starters, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) may or may not have slept with her husband’s college friend Cam (Theo James) — or at the very least, is fully letting him think she did — and poor Albie (Adam DiMarco) seems to be falling head over heels for his father’s prostitute. Not to mention, resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) going on a journey of sexual self-discovery thanks to sex worker-adjacent turned newly-minted lounge singer Mia (Beatrice Grannò).
MCU fans still refusing to let go by celebrating the birthday of a fictional and very dead favorite
It’s been eight years since the Black Widow sacrificed her life in an alternate universe to save the world. Of course, it’s only been three years in regular time since Avengers: Endgame was released. Either way, her legacy lives on in the MCU as tributes have been made to her in subsequent movies and today, fans celebrate the day she was born.
Brie Larson peddles ‘Captain Marvel’ conspiracy theory, so get those foil hats at the ready
The internet is awash with conspiracy theories, but we never expected Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson to be one of the people encouraging her millions of Twitter followers to put on their foil hats and dive deep down into the rabbit hole. To be fair, in the grand scheme...
A professional cellist proves ‘Wednesday’ scene is impossible to play
Sure, the Wednesday dance scene is getting the lion’s share of attention for the hit Netflix show, but there’s another scene that demonstrates Jenna Ortega’s virtuosity as the titular character: the infamous cello scene. Turns out that piece is impossible to play, according to a teenage cellist on TikTok.
Producer of Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ issues apology for bringing photo of Black trauma to premiere to show off
If you thought Will Smith was the most controversial part of Emancipation, a producer on the film has got news for you. He brought an infamous photo to the premiere, and, now, after a wave of criticism, he has apologized for deciding to go and do so. Joey McFarland posted...
Renewed criticism of a tedious fantasy flop feels redundant when it already killed a franchise
You’d think that a franchise hauling in over $1.5 billion at the box office across three films makes for a wildly successful series, but that doesn’t tell the whole story behind the first failed attempt at turning The Chronicles of Narnia into a blockbuster Harry Potter-level phenomenon. Almost...
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
Comedic duo Garfunkel and Oates predicted Kanye West’s love of Hitler over a decade ago
With the world turning its back on Kayne West (or at least the world that matters) in light of the rapper’s latest Hilter-loving remarks, many of us are wondering if maybe we shouldn’t have seen this coming. But as it turns out, comedy folk duo Garfunkel and Oates...
Kim Kardashian files restraining order against telepathic stalker
In a Kim Kardashian story that would be surprising if it happened to literally anyone else, the famous socialite and TV star was recently forced to file for a restraining order against someone who claimed he was communicating with her telepathically. That’s actually the least worrying thing about this story....
James Gunn debunks a popular fan theory over Star-Lord’s hidden family history
Fan theories run rampant online, especially when it comes to the Marvel fan community. However, when it comes to the case of Peter Quill aka Starlord’s family past, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, is setting the record straight. Gunn is probably one of the most active Marvel...
