Good Morning America is officially down two anchors after ABC announced the on-air removal of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The two anchors, who sometimes guest host GMA and serve as daily hosts of GMA3 – the afternoon version of GMA – were notified of their removal this morning after the discovery of an extramarital relationship reached the public last week. ABC News President Kim Godwin is now calling the situation an “internal and external distraction,” citing an incessant amount of gossip both inside and outside of the company.

12 HOURS AGO