wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson falls for a Twitter hoax, but the internet never forgets a deleted tweet

It would be the understatement of the century to say that Twitter is a lawless place full of misinformation that spreads rapidly with very little oversight, and we can now add Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Brie Larson to the long, long, long list of names to have fallen for a viral hoax.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron

Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
wegotthiscovered.com

God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview

With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram

Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘GMA’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach removed from the air following romantic affair

Good Morning America is officially down two anchors after ABC announced the on-air removal of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The two anchors, who sometimes guest host GMA and serve as daily hosts of GMA3 – the afternoon version of GMA – were notified of their removal this morning after the discovery of an extramarital relationship reached the public last week. ABC News President Kim Godwin is now calling the situation an “internal and external distraction,” citing an incessant amount of gossip both inside and outside of the company.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will petitions to remove Kanye West from streaming platforms succeed where R. Kelly’s failed?

The petition, created by Nathan Goergen, states that “our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work.” The petition aims at streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and others to remove all of Ye’s discography from their libraries. Through the removal of the controversial rapper’s music from these music platforms, the petition creator hopes to limit Ye’s influence on society, as well as restrict West’s profit from streaming his music.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unhinged 90s parody of a classic 70s sitcom is finally getting the love it deserves

In an era where streaming services and broadcast companies constantly produce new shows for us to watch, it’s sometimes nice to look back and appreciate the classics. While some of these programs may have not aged well or were relegated to meme status, it’s great to see the internet unite and acknowledge content that was popular in the past and still love to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The White Lotus’ fans are questioning Portia’s bad decisions after the penultimate episode, ‘Abductions’

Things are really heating up on season 2 of The White Lotus. For starters, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) may or may not have slept with her husband’s college friend Cam (Theo James) — or at the very least, is fully letting him think she did — and poor Albie (Adam DiMarco) seems to be falling head over heels for his father’s prostitute. Not to mention, resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) going on a journey of sexual self-discovery thanks to sex worker-adjacent turned newly-minted lounge singer Mia (Beatrice Grannò).
wegotthiscovered.com

A professional cellist proves ‘Wednesday’ scene is impossible to play

Sure, the Wednesday dance scene is getting the lion’s share of attention for the hit Netflix show, but there’s another scene that demonstrates Jenna Ortega’s virtuosity as the titular character: the infamous cello scene. Turns out that piece is impossible to play, according to a teenage cellist on TikTok.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Kim Kardashian files restraining order against telepathic stalker

In a Kim Kardashian story that would be surprising if it happened to literally anyone else, the famous socialite and TV star was recently forced to file for a restraining order against someone who claimed he was communicating with her telepathically. That’s actually the least worrying thing about this story....
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn debunks a popular fan theory over Star-Lord’s hidden family history

Fan theories run rampant online, especially when it comes to the Marvel fan community. However, when it comes to the case of Peter Quill aka Starlord’s family past, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, is setting the record straight. Gunn is probably one of the most active Marvel...

