Read full article on original website
Related
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar
'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup
Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
Watching people watch the World Cup is a nightmare
It’s a beautiful thing to watch a football team, particularly such a young, fresh, united one, from your very own nation, winning a match. I like it when they hug, I like it when they run about all pleased – if someone established a branch of mime or contemporary dance based on football players and their physical expression of joy, I would instantly prefer that to all existing mime.
Post Register
EXPLAINER: What's post-World Cup future for Qatar's stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It's now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday.
Post Register
Bobby Wood signs with New England Revolution
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer's New England Revolution. The deal includes a 2024 team option.
Comments / 0