Overnight shooting takes place in Tallulah; deputies investigating incident
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place on Tampa Street in Tallulah, La. According to the Madison Journal, deputies confirmed the shooting and that no one was harmed during the incident on […]
Franklin Parish man accused of assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses; jailed
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Francis Medical Center due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray was transported by the Monroe Police Department […]
Choking newborn saved by Wesson police officer
WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A four-day-old child, who was choking, was saved by a Wesson police officer on October 24. Officials with the Wesson Police Department said the family called, stating a four-day-old child was choking and briefly stopped breathing. In fear that there wasn’t enough time for an ambulance, an officer rushed the newborn […]
A baby starved to death in Avoyelles in 2019. Some say it foreshadowed problems at DCFS.
MANSURA — Christian Batiste’s seven short weeks of life were a constant struggle. He didn’t get enough to eat. He had trouble staying warm. After he was born premature and exposed to drugs, workers from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were supposed to check on his family weekly in Avoyelles Parish. They knew Christian's parents well: Caseworkers had validated a case of sexual abuse against his father in 2018, and his mother had given birth to three substance-exposed newborns since 2011.
Mississippi woman, former animal control officer charged with impersonating police officer
A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer. Wesson Police received a complaint that an individual had contacted a person by electronic means, making various claims under the guise of being a police officer. After further investigation, WPD arrested Rebecca Ann Brock of 1029...
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
Bond denied for Natchez woman accused of killing mother
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez woman accused of killing her mother was denied bond. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm after her mother, 53-year-old Sarah Thomas, was shot in the head. Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25 […]
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A 61-year-old man was caught in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Jeffrey L. Brant of Ville Platte has been arrested for the following offenses: home invasion, criminal trespass and indecent behavior with juveniles. APSO...
Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23. Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking […]
Port Gibson High School girl’s basketball team defeated South Pike 64-55 on Friday
Port Gibson High School girl’s basketball team defeated South Pike 64-55 on Friday night. Ger’Kiya Flowers led PG with 18 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added 17. Twaneshia Hicks put up 15 in the win and Sa’Mya Thomas finished with 14. The Blue Waves will travel...
