CRAWFORD | The arranged marriage between Satterfield and Louisville ends the way it began
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an arranged marriage from the start, and if the parties liked each other well enough, it nonetheless never was true love. Scott Satterfield was the safety coach, Door No. 2 (at best), the back-up plan after Jeff Brohm passed on coming home to Louisville four years ago.
Transfer Portal: Louisville players in the transfer portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
The Ripple Effects of Cincinnati’s New Hire Extend Past Its Bowl Matchup
The Bearcats’ hiring of Louisville’s Scott Satterfield came right as the two teams were planning for their Fenway Bowl matchup later this month. In a collision of circumstances that college sports somehow excels at creating, officials from Louisville and Cincinnati met in Boston Monday to plan promotions for their Dec. 17 meeting in the Fenway Bowl. Meanwhile, back home, the Bearcats were busy swiping the very same guy who was supposed to coach the Cardinals in that game, Scott Satterfield. No awkwardness there at all.
Scott Satterfield leaving Louisville for Cincinnati
So, here’s one way you didn’t expect to start your week. Scott Satterfield is reportedly leaving Louisville to sign a six-year deal to become the next head coach at Cincinnati ... the team the Cardinals are set to face in the Fenway Bowl 12 days from now. He’ll replace Luke Fickell, who accepted the head coaching job at Wisconsin last week.
Jeff Brohm addresses speculation regarding Louisville vacancy
Jeff Brohm was once again asked about the Louisville job. Brohm revealed that he knows just as much about it as the next guy. The question about it was asked at Monday’s press conference following the news that Purdue will head to the Citrus Bowl to face LSU. Brohm was asked about the Louisville job because former HC Scott Satterfield is now at Cincinnati.
BOZICH | Miami 80, Louisville 53; What's left to say? Payne says blame him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —This time the shots were going in for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Two of the first three. Five of the first eight. Seven of the first 14 against the Miami Hurricanes. That’s a blueprint for winning basketball, right?. Not this season.
EMERGENCY POD: Sattcinnati
Scott Satterfield is leaving Louisville for Cincinnati. Let’s discuss why this is far from the worst day in the world of Cardinal athletics.
College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
Louisville Names Deion Branch as Interim Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville announced Monday that Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach of the Cardinals. Louisville athletic director Josh Heird made the announcement just hours after news broke that Satterfield would be leaving for the vacant...
Louisville basketball gets slapped in the face with brutal NET rankings spot
Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Miami at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 4, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville looks for more intensity in clash vs. Miami
Kenny Payne still is looking for that magical initial win at his alma mater. Louisville (0-7) aims to reward its
Louisville AD Josh Heird releases statement on Scott Satterfield leaving
Louisville athletic director Josh Heird has issued the following statement on the news of head football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to accept the job at Cincinnati:. “We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
Illinois lands transfer commitment from veteran DB out of Louisville
Illinois received a commitment from an experienced DB on Saturday,. Nicario Harper, a transfer from Louisville, tweeted the announcement on Saturday that he would be joining the Illini. The DB said he was ending his recruitment and would be spending his last year of eligibility in Champaign. It’s the first transfer commitment for the Illini this offseason.
Louisville-Miami preview: Cards open ACC play still searching for first win
Louisville Cardinals (0-7, 0-0) vs. Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 0-0) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Derek Jones (play-by-play) and Perry Clark (analysis) Last Meeting: Miami won, 70-63, on Feb. 16, 2022 in Louisville. Series History:. Projected Starting Lineups:. Statistics:. Miami’s Season to Date:. About Miami:. Coming off its...
