Louisville athletic director Josh Heird has issued the following statement on the news of head football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to accept the job at Cincinnati:. “We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”

18 HOURS AGO