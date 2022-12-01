Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Kalkaska man charged with 3rd-degree CSC against teenager
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Kalkaska has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct against a teenager, according to Michigan State Police. Jacob Konsdorf, 19, was arraigned last week in the 87-B District Court in Kalkaska County for one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15).
wbrn.com
Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Office Blotter 12/2-12-4
At 12:55am, deputies responded to a traffic stop on Northland Dr/ 6 Mile Rd. Aetna Twp. Female driver crashed her vehicle, avoiding a deer. After investigation , the driver was arrested for OWI 1st and lodged at 54 without incident. At 6:46pm, deputies responded to a vehicle fire, on Northland/12...
UpNorthLive.com
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in West Michigan police operation
On Friday, officers in Muskegon recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth and took the alleged distributor into custody. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol.
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Boyer gets life without parole for Farwell murders
Judy Marie Boyer, 55 of Farwell, will spend the rest of her life behind bars after she was sentenced Monday by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk. She was sentenced for both first-degree and second-degree murders committed in October, 2021 when she shot her grandfather Henry Boyer and her mother Patricia Boyer, hid their bodies in a shed, and then shot Zachary Alan Salminen and Wade Harlon Bacon, friends of her nephew, Ryan Beatty, who were at the Harrison Avenue home of Henry Boyer with Beatty to fix the roof.
Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in girlfriend’s death
A man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, who went missing in October 2021. Her body was found in Muskegon Heights in February.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Building inspector brings concerns to Osceola board
MARION – Tony Gagliardo, Building Official/Inspector for Osceola County, discussed violation letters at a recent Osceola County personnel and administration committee meeting and said he is working on rewriting it. Gagliardo shared several letters from other counties for the Committee to review. He expressed concerns on the Prosecutor’s office...
‘All it takes is one day for someone to break,’ says grieving woman at sentencing for Michigan mass murderer
HARRISON, MI — A year after Judy M. Boyer went on a one-day killing spree in Clare County, her victims’ loved ones gathered in a courtroom to share the trauma and devastation they’ve endured. “She took four lives and she gets to live the rest of her...
Garfield Township Couple Loses $2,900 in Bitcoin ATM Scam
A couple in Grand Traverse County lost nearly $3,000 in a scam involving a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of a gas station in Garfield Township called police, saying they suspected something was wrong when they saw the elderly couple using the Bitcoin ATM. Police say a scammer used a computer...
traverseticker.com
Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month
Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
Dispatch: 'Several' hospitalized after crash in Wyoming
Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-car crash in Wyoming. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.
UpNorthLive.com
Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project to get more workforce housing built in northern Michigan is officially underway. A groundbreaking event took place Wednesday for a development that will eventually provide 192 apartments to Grand Traverse County. The 38-acre site is on the west side of Four Mile...
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 1